Biden to split billions in frozen Afghan funds between Sept. 11 victims and humanitarian relief

President Biden is expected to issue an executive order Friday to move some $7 billion of Afghan central bank assets frozen in the U.S. banking system to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, according to a U.S. official familiar with the decision.

The order will require U.S. financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion of assets for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the U.S. and be used to fund ongoing litigation by American victims of terrorism, the official said.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been formally announced.

International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the U.S., were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

The country’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80% of Afghanistan’s previous government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as healthcare shortages, drought and malnutrition.

The official noted that U.S. courts where Sept. 11 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will also have to take action for the victims to be compensated.

The Taliban has called on the international community to release funds to help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

Afghanistan has more than $9 billion in reserves, including more than $7 billion held in the United States. The rest is largely in Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Qatar.

The Taliban is certain to oppose division of the funds.

As of January, the Taliban had managed to pay salaries of its ministries but was struggling to keep employees at work. The new regime has promised to open schools for girls after the Afghan new year at the end of March, but humanitarian organizations are saying money is needed to pay teachers.

Universities for women have reopened in several provinces, with the Taliban saying the staggered opening would be completed by the end of February when all universities for women and men will open, a major concession to international demands.

The New York Times first reported the coming executive order.