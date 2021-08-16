The situation in Afghanistan after U.S. withdrawal

For one last night, an Afghan soldier stood at his post Sunday on Wazir Akbar Khan Hill, overlooking Kabul.(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) By Los Angeles Times Staff Aug. 16, 2021 11:42 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Politics Biden set to address U.S. in wake of pullout from Afghanistan Ending the Afghanistan war was popular. But President Biden’s messy execution of the U.S. withdrawal has quickly become a political crisis. 2 World & Nation 7 reported dead amid chaos at Kabul airport as desperate Afghans try to flee Thousands of Afghans swarm Kabul’s airport to try to flee their war-torn country as others hunker down in their homes after the Taliban’s takeover. 3 World & Nation Taliban floods Kabul, president flees and Afghan government collapses; U.S. rapidly evacuates Taliban fighters entered Kabul and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government as Afghans and foreigners alike raced for the exit. 4 World & Nation A falling capital’s final hours: Fear, havoc and gridlock — then eerie silence In Kabul, hunkering down and fearing the worst as the Afghan capital changes hands. 5 World & Nation The Taliban won. Here’s what that could mean The Taliban has regained power after nearly 20 years. Here’s what that can mean for average Afghanis. 6 World & Nation Concerns of renewed U.S. terror threats rising as Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan Another 1,000 U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate U.S. personnel after the Taliban overran most of the country 7 World & Nation Photos: Fear and uncertainty loom over Kabul as the Taliban takes charge in Afghanistan The Taliban swept into Kabul and seized power on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 8 World & Nation For many U.S. veterans, fall of Afghanistan to Taliban stirs confusion, disappointment and anger Retreat of U.S. troops and advance of the Taliban leave veterans of the Afghanistan war conflicted 9 World & Nation ‘The only thing we have is our God’: A young Afghan woman fears for the future A young Afghan woman who was about to graduate from college tells of anxiety, fear and dashed hopes amid the Taliban takeover of her country. 10 Politics Will Taliban surge in Afghanistan hurt Biden politically? Or are Americans done with the war? Americans support the U.S. withdrawal, polls have shown, but the U.S. exit is proving ugly. 11 World & Nation U.S. and NATO pledge billions to back Afghan forces The U.S. and NATO have promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces, which are struggling to contain an advancing Taliban.