Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Tanker carrying gasoline crashes into Long Island building, causing huge blaze

Emergency crews at scene of tanker accident
Emergency crews work at the site of a tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., on Wednesday.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. — 

A tanker carrying gasoline lost control, crashed into a vacant building and burst into flames on Long Island early Wednesday, injuring the truck’s driver and three firefighters who responded, authorities said.

In a video posted on Twitter, thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the Rockville Centre building, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

WNBC-TV reported that fire chief James Avondet said authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m.

The roughly 13,000-gallon tanker crashed into a vacant La-Z-Boy showroom at North Center Avenue and Sunrise Highway, about 30 miles east of New York City.

Advertisement
PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rose Bowl Aquatics Center lifeguard cleans hail off his car in the parking lot at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Pasadena, CA. Lightening, rain, and hail hit Southern California today. The pool is closed momentarily. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

From heat and fires to hail and thunder, Southern California hit by wild weather swings

A storm system brought chilly temperatures, hail and thunder days after brush fires broke out during an unseasonable heat wave.

“When I came here, there was fire everywhere — the streets, the tanker, the two buildings — and when I looked down Sunrise Highway, there was fire coming out of seven or eight manhole covers,” Avondet said.

The building later collapsed. Other businesses in the area were without power as firefighters continued to put out hot spots.

The truck driver was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment. Three firefighters were hurt, including two who went to a hospital, Avondet said. Details about the extent of their injuries were not immediately released.

Nassau Traffic Management said on Twitter that traffic was closed in both directions and to expect delays in the area that could stretch into the morning rush hour. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement