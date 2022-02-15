Cold temperatures, some rain on tap for Southern California on Tuesday

A cold system dropping in from the Gulf of Alaska is bringing cooler temperatures and a little rain to Southern California on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts less than one-third of an inch, but local amounts up to half an inch are possible in areas with heavier showers, the National Weather Service reported. Some snow is expected in higher elevations.

The cool-down marks a turnabout after a weeklong heat wave, but it will be short-lived.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to top out in the 60s. But dry conditions and gusty winds are forecast to return by the end of the week.

Wednesday is expected to be relatively cool before a gradual warming trend begins Thursday and lasts through Saturday. David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station, said that during that time, offshore winds will return.

Though Los Angeles’ precipitation is slightly above average for the water year, January and February — the height of Southern California’s rainy season — have proved troublingly dry.