Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

‘We’re keeping watch’: What foreign correspondents Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam are seeing in Ukraine

By Nabih BulosStaff Writer 
Share
KHARKIV, Ukraine — 

The Times’ Middle East bureau chief, Nabih Bulos, and photojournalist and foreign correspondent Marcus Yam are covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Russian troops advance from three sides into the country, Bulos and Yam are documenting the stories of ordinary Ukrainians facing the destruction of the existence they had built after the Soviet Union’s demise.

Here’s what they’re seeing.

Advertisement

World & Nation
Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement