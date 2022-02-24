‘We’re keeping watch’: What foreign correspondents Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam are seeing in Ukraine

Almost end of day in #Kharkiv , #Ukraine 's 2nd largest city. pic.twitter.com/9szYUjFbWp

Scenes from the underground train station that also serves as a shelter where hundreds of people have fled into seeking shelter as the Russian invades #Ukraine . They are in dark subway cars, on the platform, stairwells, and on each other - for support. https://t.co/CwcZyF0rZc pic.twitter.com/cRItP2XN8g

Kharkiv: Hundreds huddle on the train platform, dark subway cars and on the stairwells as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The station also serves as bomb shelter. Some have been here since 4am, most are restless. For safety the name of the station is not mentioned. pic.twitter.com/cuxiH4Ei3q

In #Ukraine 's #Kharkiv , anxious residents flock to the metro station, which doubles as a bomb shelter. pic.twitter.com/EQpNBZqzL9

Ukrainian soldiers were getting ready to face Russian soldiers on the outskirts of Kharkiv, the 2nd largest city in the country. @nabihbulos explains what he saw as the invasion began. Read the latest at https://t.co/dEobYVWKOt pic.twitter.com/2K5fslYbDG

This was the view of Slovyansk, Ukraine, as explosions from the Russian invasion began. @nabihbulos shows that things were calm in the eastern Ukraine city at first. Read the latest at https://t.co/dEobYVWKOt pic.twitter.com/q4RJrzYuJN

Here’s what they’re seeing.

As Russian troops advance from three sides into the country, Bulos and Yam are documenting the stories of ordinary Ukrainians facing the destruction of the existence they had built after the Soviet Union’s demise.

The Times’ Middle East bureau chief, Nabih Bulos, and photojournalist and foreign correspondent Marcus Yam are covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.