‘We’re keeping watch’: What foreign correspondents Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam are seeing in Ukraine
KHARKIV, Ukraine —
The Times’ Middle East bureau chief, Nabih Bulos, and photojournalist and foreign correspondent Marcus Yam are covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As Russian troops advance from three sides into the country, Bulos and Yam are documenting the stories of ordinary Ukrainians facing the destruction of the existence they had built after the Soviet Union’s demise.
Here’s what they’re seeing.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.