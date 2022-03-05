Photos: Ukrainian refugees stream into Poland as Russian invasion intensifies

Ukrainian refugees have flooded into European Union countries in recent days, with about 787,300 people fleeing to Poland and 30,000 to Germany, the authorities in Warsaw and Berlin reported Saturday.
More than 11,000 have also been recorded in Italy, most of them crossing the border with Slovenia, according to the Interior Ministry in Rome.
On Friday alone, 106,400 people entered Poland, the Polish Border Guard said.
The Times’ Wally Skalij gives a first-person account of what he is seeing in Poland.
Saturday, March 5, 2022
“All these people passing, they have heard bombs, cannons, MIGs, now I want them to hear music,” said Davide Martello while playing Simon & Garfunkel's “The Sound of Silence.” “And I also want to send a message of love to Vladimir Putin. Maybe it’s going to open up his heart a little bit. I don’t know.”
Davide Martello plays Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” as Ukrainian refugees stream into Poland. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Russia’s war in Ukraine is causing a European refugee crisis on a scale not seen since World War II and raising fears of a return to Cold War-era dynamics.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.