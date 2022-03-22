Rohingya refugees welcome U.S. decision to call Myanmar’s repression of them a genocide

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh on Monday welcomed the announcement by the United States that it considers the violent repression of their largely Muslim ethnic group in Myanmar a genocide.

As news of the announcement by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spread across the sprawling refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar district that are now home to about 1 million Rohingya, many residents expressed their gratitude.

“We are very happy on the declaration of the genocide — many, many thanks,” said 60-year-old Sala Uddin, who lives at the Kutupalong camp.

“It has been 60 years starting from 1962 that the Myanmar government has been torturing us and many other communities including Rohingya,” he said. “I think a path to take action by the international community against Myanmar has opened up because of the declaration.”

The U.S. made the determination Monday to call the repression a genocide based on confirmed accounts of mass atrocities against civilians by Myanmar’s military in a widespread and systematic campaign against the Rohingya, Blinken said in a speech at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Imtiaz Ahmed, director of the Center for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka, said the declaration was “a positive step,” but it would be important to see what actions and “concrete steps” follow.

“Just by saying that genocide had been committed in Myanmar against the Rohingya is not good enough. I think we need to see what would follow from that statement,” Ahmed said.

He said that it was too early to say how the new development would ensure the recognition of the Rohingya refugees, who have long been denied citizenship in Myanmar, and that fundamental questions remained as to how and when they would go back to Myanmar.

He also said that going for harsh economic sanctions by the U.S. against Myanmar could be the next outcome. He said it was equally important to see whether the U.S. would take an interest in supporting the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Myanmar is facing trial.

Myanmar’s government is already under multiple layers of U.S. sanctions since a military coup ousted the democratically elected government in February 2021. Thousands of civilians throughout the country have been killed and imprisoned as part of the ongoing repression of anyone opposed to the ruling junta.

Currently, Bangladesh is hosting more than 1 million Rohingya refugees. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military launched an operation aimed at clearing them from the country following attacks by a rebel group.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said repeatedly that their repatriation to Myanmar is the solution to the crisis but that Bangladesh would not force them to leave.