Politics

Photos: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing

Ketanji Brown Jackson raises her right hand before her hearing.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Kent NishimuraStaff Photographer 
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer, concluded her two days of questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

After the hearings conclude with outside witness testimony Thursday, the committee will vote next week on sending her nomination to the full Senate. Democrats hope to confirm Jackson by April 8, when they leave Washington for a two-week spring recess.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits with her family before her confirmation hearing on Monday.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sits with her family before her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Monday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein speaks
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
People line up near a roped-off area.
People line up before Judge Jackson’s hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, from left, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah
Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, from left, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah chat during a recess.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
A monitor displaying Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
A monitor displaying Judge Jackson during the hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Ted Cruz holds up a book while speaking.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) holds up a book as he questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Congressional aides shuffle around the hearing room.
Congressional aides carry items around the hearing room.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Doug Jones listens during the hearing.
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who coordinated the White House’s Supreme Court selection process, listens during the hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Judge Jackson during a break.
Judge Jackson during a break.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Senators in their chairs during the hearing
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Senator Cory Booker hugs Ellery Brown, Judge Jackson's mom.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) hugs Ellery Brown, Judge Jackson’s mother, as the hearing wrapped for the day.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Senator Alex Padilla of California.
Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.).
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.
Sen. Ted Cruz during a break in the hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Ketanji Brown Jackson's parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
John Kennedy gestures while speaking
Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.).
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Democratic Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) attends the hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Ted Cruz speaks while gesturing to a poster.
Sen. Ted Cruz makes a point during the hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is seen on a video screen behind Judge Jackson.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tears up during Cory Booker’s speech at her confirmation hearing.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson tears up as Sen. Cory Booker speaks at her confirmation hearing.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

