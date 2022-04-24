French exit polls show victory for President Macron

French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas.

If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in a generation to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002. But he would face a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in legislative elections in June.

Several European leaders and politicians have swiftly congratulated President Macron for his reelection, as his far-right rival Le Pen conceded defeat.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted in French, “Together we will make France and Europe advance.”

The Dutch prime minister also tweeted in French his hope to “continue our extensive and constructive cooperation in EU and NATO.”

In Germany, politicians across the political spectrum offered support, including from the pro-business Free Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and conservative Christian Social Union.

Many in Europe had worried Le Pen would undermine European unity and its postwar order.

Leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon said that Le Pen’s defeat is “very good news for the unity of our people,” and vowed to lead the fight against Macron’s party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Melenchon, who failed to reach the second round by a few hundred thousand votes and had urged his supporters not to vote for Le Pen, said Macron’s “presidential monarchy survives by default and under the constraint of a biased choice.”

In his address, Melenchon exhorted Macron’s opponents to vote in June’s parliamentary elections to “choose a different path” and elect a majority of leftist lawmakers. Melenchon said he would be prepared to lead an opposition government.

“Courage, action, determination, always refusing fatality and resignation,” Melenchon said.

Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory over Le Pen to become the youngest French president. The margin is expected to be much smaller this time: Polling agencies Opinionway, Harris and Ifop-Fiducial projected that Macron would win between 57% and 58.5% of the vote, with Le Pen getting between 41.5% and 43%.