Pope Francis, suffering knee pain, uses a wheelchair in public for the first time

Pope Francis has arrived at an audience in a wheelchair as his knee pain continues to limit his mobility.

Francis was wheeled into the meeting Thursday with nuns and religious superiors from around the world who are meeting in Rome. It was the first time he has been seen using a wheelchair in public.

Francis, 85, has been suffering from strained ligaments in his right knee for several months. He revealed that he recently received some injections to try to relieve the pain, but he has continued to struggle to walk and stand.

Last summer, the pontiff spent 10 days in the hospital for surgery to have half his colon removed.