Finland and Sweden submit NATO membership applications

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the military alliance stands ready to seize a historic moment and move quickly on allowing Finland and Sweden to join its ranks, after the two countries submitted their membership requests.

The official applications, handed over by Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors to NATO, set a security clock ticking. Russia, whose war on Ukraine spurred them to join the military organization, has warned that it wouldn’t welcome such a move and could retaliate.

“I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners,” Stoltenberg said. “All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is an historic moment which we must seize.

“This is a good day at a critical moment for our security,” a beaming Stoltenberg said, as he stood alongside the two applicant countries’ envoys, with NATO, Finnish and Swedish flags at their backs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the alliance stop expanding toward Russia’s borders. Several NATO allies, led by the U.S. and Britain, have signaled that they stand ready to provide security support to Finland and Sweden should Putin try to provoke or destabilize them during the time it takes for them to become full NATO members.

Advertisement

The countries stand to benefit from NATO’s Article 5 security guarantee — the provision of the alliance’s founding treaty that pledges that any attack on one member would be considered an attack on them all — once the membership ratification process is concluded, probably in a few months.

For now, though, the applications must be weighed by the 30 member countries. That process is expected to take about two weeks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed reservations about Finland and Sweden joining.

If his objections are overcome, and accession talks go as well as expected, the two could become members within a few months. The process usually takes eight to 12 months, but NATO wants to move quickly given the threat from Russia hanging over the Nordic countries.

Canada, for example, says that it expects to ratify their accession protocol in just a few days.

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies “are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions.”

“All allies agree on the importance of NATO enlargement. We all agree that we must stand together, and we all agree that this is an historic moment which we must seize,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Public opinion in Finland and Sweden has shifted hugely in favor of membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Finland and Sweden cooperate closely with NATO. They have functioning democracies and well-funded armed forces, and they contribute to the alliance’s military operations and air policing. Any obstacles they face will be of a technical or possibly political nature.

NATO’s membership process is not formalized, and the steps can vary. But first, the two countries’ requests to join will be examined in a sitting of the North Atlantic Council of the 30 member countries, probably at ambassadorial level.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The council will decide whether to move toward accepting the applicant countries and what steps must be taken to achieve it. This mostly depends on how well-aligned the candidates are with NATO political, military and legal standards, and whether they contribute to security in the North Atlantic area. This should pose no substantial problem for Finland and Sweden.

During accession talks that could be concluded in just one day once the terms of those negotiations are set, the two will be asked to commit to uphold Article 5 and to meet spending obligations concerning NATO’s in-house budget, which runs to around $2.5 billion, split proportionally among what would be 32 member countries.

Finland and Sweden would also be made aware of their role in NATO defense planning and of any other legal or security obligations they might have, such as the vetting of personnel and handling of classified information.