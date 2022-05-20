Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to run for redrawn House seat

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.

De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which includes part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler currently represents the district, but his home is not in the redrawn area. The congressional map was revised under the supervision of a New York judge.

Nadler has said he believes the new maps are unconstitutional — but if the proposed districts do become final Friday, he intends to run in the 12th District, currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

The primary has been pushed back from June to Aug. 23.

De Blasio, 61, toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.