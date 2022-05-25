Zelensky insists Russia must withdraw to prewar positions for talks to resume

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Russia must pull back to its prewar positions as a first step before diplomatic talks, a negotiating line that Moscow is unlikely to agree to anytime soon.

Zelensky said he currently sees no willingness on the part of Russia to resume earnest negotiations on ending the three-month-long war.

“At the beginning, there was an impression that we can move ahead, that there would be a certain result or some outcome of those talks. But it all has stalled,” Zelensky said through an interpreter by video link to attendees at this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He expressed a willingness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, but stressed that Moscow needed to make clear its willingness to engage in serious talks.

Workers remove debris next to a crater after a Russian strike in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

“They should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February,” the day Russia’s invasion began, Zelensky said. “That would be a correct step, first step in negotiations.”

He also made clear that Ukraine’s aim is to regain all of its lost territory.

“Ukraine is not going to concede our territory. We are fighting in our country, on our land,” he said.

Russia, which has gradually narrowed its own military goals in Ukraine amid fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces, might be playing for time, Zelensky added.

Meanwhile, a regional governor in eastern Ukraine said that at least six civilians have been killed by the latest Russian shelling in a town now at the epicenter of fighting three months into the war.

Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said eight people were wounded in the shelling of Severodonetsk over the last 24 hours. He accused Russian troops of deliberately targeting shelters where civilians were hiding.

The town is located in in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where Russian forces have been concentrating their offensive despite stiff Ukrainian resistance.

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas for eight years and hold large swaths of territory. Severodonetsk and neighboring cities are the only part of the Luhansk region still under Ukrainian government control.

Injuries were also reported in the eastern town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region early Wednesday.

Pokrovsk’s administration head, Ruslan Trebushkin, said in a Facebook post that the damage caused and the number of injured were still being assessed.

One strike left a crater at least 10 feet deep, the remnants of what appeared to be a rocket still smoldering. A row of low terraced houses near the strike suffered significant damage, with roofing tiles blown off, door frames ripped from the walls and pieces of concrete scattered around.

“There’s no place to live in left — everything is smashed,” said Viktoria Kurbonova, a mother of two who lived in one of the terraced houses.

The windows had been blown out by an earlier strike about a month ago, and Kurbonova’s family had replaced them with plastic sheeting. That, Kurbonova said, probably saved their lives since there was no glass flying around.

A woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, on Monday. (Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

Late Tuesday, Zelensky said the country’s forces in the region faced a difficult situation.

“Practically the full might of the Russian army, whatever they have left, is being thrown at the offensive there,” he said in his nightly address to the nation. “Liman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Sloviansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there.”

A solution to getting wheat out of Ukraine for export doesn’t appear to be imminent.

British military authorities say Ukraine’s overland export routes are “highly unlikely” to offset the problems caused by Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea port of Odesa, putting further pressure on global grain prices.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense, in an update posted Wednesday, said there had been no “significant” merchant shipping in or out of Odesa since the start of the Russian invasion.

The ministry said that the blockade, combined with the shortage of overland shipping routes, means that significant supplies of grain remain in storage and can’t be exported.

Russia said the strategic Ukrainian port of Mariupol in southern Ukraine has become functional again after three months of fighting.

The military has completed clearing the port of land mines, and it has been made fully operational, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.

Russian forces have taken full control of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, after the last Ukrainian defenders at the giant Azovstal steelworks laid down their weapons.