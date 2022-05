Russian soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine’s first war-crimes trial

A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, sealing the first guilty conviction for war crimes since Moscow’s invasion three months ago.

Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.

He testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to Ukrainian forces.

The sentencing came as the 3-month-old war helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record, according to the United Nations, with more 100 million people driven from their homes across the globe.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the World Economic Forum as it opened in Davos, Switzerland, calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia.

Advertisement

Zelensky said his country had slowed Russian advances and his people’s courage had stirred previously unseen unity of the democratic world.

On the battlefield, Russian forces have stepped up shelling in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland as they press their offensive in the region that is now the focus of fighting.

Grinding battles in the Donbas, where Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting town by town, have forced many civilians to flee their homes.

In Tokyo on Monday, President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined in condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on his trip to Asia, Biden signed legislation granting Ukraine $40 billion more in U.S. support for its defense against the Russian attack.

Western support — both financial and military — has been key to Ukraine’s defense, helping its outgunned and outnumbered forces to repel Russia’s attempt to take the capital of Kyiv and fight them to a standstill in other places. In the face of those setbacks, Moscow has retreated to more limited goals in Ukraine, with its sights now on trying to expand the territory in the east that Russia-backed separatists have held since 2014.

Ukrainian forces dug in around Severodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province of the Donbas, as Russia intensified efforts to capture it. Regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai accused the Russians of “simply intentionally trying to destroy the city ... engaging in a scorched-earth approach.”

Haidai said Sunday that the Russians had occupied several towns and cities in Luhansk after shelling indiscriminately around the clock and concentrating forces and weaponry there, bringing in troops from Kharkiv to the northwest, Mariupol to the south and from inside Russia.

But the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were unsuccessful in their attack on Oleksandrivka, a village outside Severodonetsk.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s parliament voted for the third time to extend martial law and mobilize its armed forces, until Aug. 23. Ukrainian officials have said little since the war began about the extent of their country’s casualties, but Zelensky said Sunday that 50 to 100 Ukrainian fighters were being killed, apparently each day, in the east.

While the east is now the focus of flighting, the conflict is not confined there. Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in Korosten, about 100 miles west of Kyiv, the town’s deputy mayor said. It was the third straight day of apparent attacks in the Zhytomyr District, Ukrainian news agencies reported.