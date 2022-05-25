Vigil and rally set Wednesday for 2nd anniversary of George Floyd’s death

A candlelight vigil to honor George Floyd’s memory at the intersection where he died was among the remembrances scheduled for Wednesday’s second anniversary of his killing at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Activists planned the vigil, along with a rally at the governor’s residence in St. Paul, for the intersection of 38th and Chicago streets in Minneapolis, which became known informally as George Floyd Square after his death, with a large sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials. The city plans to unveil a street sign officially dubbing the corner George Perry Floyd Square just ahead of the vigil, with Floyd’s brother Terrence among those attending.

A white former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murdering Floyd, a Black man, on May 25, 2020, in a case of police brutality that ignited protests in Minneapolis and around the world over issues of racial justice.

Later anniversary events include a Thursday gathering of families of loved ones who have died in encounters with police and a fundraising gala Friday aimed at raising money to preserve offerings left by protesters and mourners at the intersection where Floyd was killed.

Advertisement

An all-day festival and a concert at the intersection were also planned for Saturday.

Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is serving 22½ years in prison after being convicted of state charges of murder and manslaughter last year. The ex-officer also pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case, where he now faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Former officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to stand trial on state charges in June. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty last week to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s killing, months after all three former officers were convicted in February of federal charges of willfully violating Floyd’s rights.