As sentencing looms, judge rejects Derek Chauvin’s request for new trial

A judge has rejected former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s request for a new trial in George Floyd’s death.

Judge Peter Cahill denied the request Friday, saying defense attorney Eric Nelson had not shown that Cahill abused his discretion and denied Chauvin the right to a fair trial.

Cahill’s decision came shortly before he was due to hand down Chauvin’s sentence for Floyd’s murder.

Chauvin, 45, pinned Floyd to a Minneapolis street for nearly 10 minutes May 25, 2020, ignoring Floyd’s cries of “I can’t breathe” and the shouts of onlookers. Bystander video of Floyd’s death sparked protests in Minneapolis, some violent, and quickly spread around the world.

Chauvin faces the possibility of decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years. Though he is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired Minneapolis officers who were present at the scene of Floyd’s arrest and death and who have yet to have their state trials.

“Between the incident, the video, the riots, the trial — this is the pinnacle of it,” Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney who has closely followed Chauvin’s case, said of the former officer’s sentencing. “The verdict was huge, too, but this is where the justice comes down.”

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Under Minnesota statutes, Chauvin will be sentenced on only the most serious charge. It carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, but case law dictates that a 30-year sentence would be the practical maximum sentence that Cahill could impose without risk of its being overturned on appeal.

Prosecutors asked for 30 years, saying Chauvin’s actions were egregious and “shocked the nation’s conscience.” Defense attorney Eric Nelson requested probation, saying Chauvin was the product of a “broken” system and “believed he was doing his job.”