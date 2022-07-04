Photos: Deadly shooting at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb

At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for the shooter, who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the gunman.

“This morning at 10:14, our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said at the news conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route after shots rang out, leaving their belongings behind.

As of early afternoon, signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror filled both sides of Central Street, where the shooting occurred. Dozens of baby carriages, some bearing American flags, abandoned children’s bikes, a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were left behind in their haste. Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Police search the downtown Highland Park, Ill., area after the shooting. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Blood is pooled on the ground at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park. (Lynn Sweet / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Police search the downtown Highland Park area for the gunman. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

First responders work the scene of the shooting Monday. (Jim Vondruska / Getty Images)

Belongings left behind by parade-goers who fled the route when the shooting began. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

