Illinois man gets life sentence after admitting to deadly shooting at 2022 July Fourth parade

Robert E. Crimo III watches the jury selection process during the first day of his trial, accused of opening fire on a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade, killing seven people, at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Ill., on Feb. 24.

The suburban Chicago man who admitted to fatally shooting seven people and wounding dozens of others during a 2022 Independence Day parade was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti handed down seven consecutive sentences of natural life in prison without the possibility of parole, as prosecutors requested, for the first-degree murder charges after hearing emotional testimony from survivors and the relatives of those killed in the shooting.

After years of unpredictable legal proceedings, Robert E. Crimo III, 24, changed his plea to guilty last month just moments before opening statements at his trial.

Dozens were wounded in the shooting in the suburb about 30 miles north of Chicago. They ranged in age from their 80s to an 8-year-old boy who was left partially paralyzed.

Crimo refused to attend his sentencing hearing Wednesday or Thursday despite a judge’s previous warnings that the case would proceed without him. Crimo also declined to provide a written statement in court ahead of sentencing.

“He’s always known that he was facing life in prison,” said Crimo’s public defender, Gregory Ticsay. “He has spared this community the lengthy trial.”

Survivors and witnesses told the court about how their lives have changed since he killed seven people and hurt dozens more.

Keely Roberts, whose 8-year-old son Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down, called Crimo “cowardly” for not attending.

“You will not hear my grief,” she said. “You are now irrelevant.”

It’s unusual for defendants to skip trial, especially sentencing, but constitutionally they have the right not to attend, said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law. Often in violent cases, defendants will explain themselves or profess innocence before sentencing.

“Certainly in crimes of violence it’s not unusual for a defendant to show some remorse,” Erickson said.

Some survivors called Crimo a “monster” while another cited their faith in forgiving him. Many described feeling empty or facing deep sadness since the shooting. Some no longer attend public gatherings.

Erica Weeder described how she and her husband were injured and helpless on the ground, watching others bleed out. Weeder went through weeks of medical care to remove shrapnel from her body while her husband was shot in the elbow, the bullet lodged there for weeks.

“A mass shooting is like a bomb blast throughout a community,” she said.

Prosecutors argued that Crimo was fully in control of his actions as he fired 83 shots over 40 seconds.

“This was his evil plan. He intended to end the happiness that he saw around him,” said Lake County State’s Atty. Eric Rinehart.

Crimo pleaded guilty to 21 counts of first-degree murder — three counts for each person killed — and 48 counts of attempted murder. Each first-degree murder count carries a maximum life sentence in Illinois.

But even in his absence, prosecutors made sure Crimo’s own were heard.

They used the first day of the hearing to reveal parts of the trove of evidence prepared for trial, including key parts of Crimo’s videotaped confession.

In a recording of the police interview, which defense attorneys tried to have thrown out, a blank-faced Crimo slumped in a chair with arms crossed. He told officers that he briefly reconsidered the attack because of a problem with the gun. He later fixed the weapon.

“I walked up the stairs, jumped on the roof and opened fire,” he said.

Crimo was calm and cavalier, even laughing and joking, said Brian Bodden, a Highland Park police officer.

Prosecutors recreated the horror of the day in the upscale community of about 30,000 people north of Chicago, showing video taken along the parade route and asking witnesses to recount the terrifying aftermath of the attack.

In one video, a marching band played “You’re a Grand Old Flag” before shots were fired. Musicians carrying instruments ran as emergency sirens blared, fleeing along with other attendees.

Many cried during the testimony, while others put their arms around one another inside the Lake County courtroom.

The seven people killed were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; Eduardo Uvaldo, 69; and married couple Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., a former mayoral candidate, was charged in connection with how his son obtained a gun license. He pleaded guilty in 2023 to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He served less than two months in jail.

Tareen writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Scott Bauer contributed to this report from Madison, Wis.