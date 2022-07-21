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How well do you know Hollywood movies? Take this filming location quiz

Photo collage of scenes from "1917," "Stranger Things 4" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"
(Illustration by: Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Photos by: Universal Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros.)
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Jaweed Kaleem
Foreign Correspondent Follow
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Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it’s as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles. But more and more, crews are packing up for faraway states and nations, many of them across Europe — even when stories have nothing to do with the places where they are filmed.

How well do you know Hollywood filming locations? To test your knowledge, The Times has put together a quiz. Answers are at the bottom.

On set of the Lithuanian series Trolių Ferma (Troll Farm), directed by Ernestas Jankauskas. The producer Gabija Siurbytė is also a main actress in the series. Next to her sit a young actress Viltė Šiaulytė. Vilnius, Lithuania.

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1. Where were HBO’s “Catherine the Great” and “Chernobyl” shot?

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a) Poland
b) Russia
c) Estonia
d) Lithuania

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2. This car chase scene from a major science fiction thriller was filmed in Tallinn, Estonia. What movie is it from?

a) “Jurassic World Dominion”
b) “Tenet”
c) “Black Panther”
d) “Mad Max: Fury Road”

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3. In order to re-create the western front in France during World War I, which area of the United Kingdom was used in the film “1917”?

a) East London
b) Salisbury Plain
c) Dover
d) The Cotswolds

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4. “Dune,” starring Timothée Chalamet, was shot in several nations. Which two of these are among them?

a) Hungary
b) Jordan
c) Norway
d) Czech Republic

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5. Which site in Lithuania was not a filming location for “Stranger Things Season 4”?

a) Lukiskes Prison, Vilinus
b) St. Nicholas Church, Semeliskes
c) Kyviskes Aerodrome, Kyviskes
d) Bell Tower at Cathedral Square, Vilnius

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On set of the Lithuanian series Trolių Ferma (Troll Farm), directed by Ernestas Jankauskas (on the left). Vilnius, Lithuania.

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6. In “Game of Thrones,” this city was used to represent King’s Landing.

a) Sofia, Bulgaria
b) Belfast, Northern Ireland
c) Dubrovnik, Croatia
d) Glasgow, Scotland

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7. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” has scenes that take place in China, Bhutan and Berlin. Where is the main studio where the movie was shot?

a) Leavesden, U.K.
b) Frankfurt, Germany
c) Thessaloniki, Greece
d) Jakar, Bhutan

Answers: 1-d, 2-b, 3-b, 4-a and b, 5-d, 6-c, 7-a

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Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

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