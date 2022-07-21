Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

How well do you know Hollywood movies? Take this filming location quiz

Photo collage of scenes from "1917," "Stranger Things 4" and "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore"
(Illustration by: Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times; Photos by: Universal Pictures; Netflix; Warner Bros.)
By Jaweed Kaleem
Foreign CorrespondentFollow
Share
1

Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it’s as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles. But more and more, crews are packing up for faraway states and nations, many of them across Europe — even when stories have nothing to do with the places where they are filmed.

How well do you know Hollywood filming locations? To test your knowledge, The Times has put together a quiz. Answers are at the bottom.

On set of the Lithuanian series Trolių Ferma (Troll Farm), directed by Ernestas Jankauskas. The producer Gabija Siurbytė is also a main actress in the series. Next to her sit a young actress Viltė Šiaulytė. Vilnius, Lithuania.

World & Nation

For Subscribers

‘Stranger Things’ helped this small nation find its home in Hollywood — at a cost

Hollywood is discovering lesser-known parts of Europe, bringing its wealth and moviemaking skill — and at times controversy — with it.

2

1. Where were HBO’s “Catherine the Great” and “Chernobyl” shot?

Helen Mirren in HBO's "Catherine the Great."
(Hal Shinnie / HBO)

a) Poland
b) Russia
c) Estonia
d) Lithuania

3

2. This car chase scene from a major science fiction thriller was filmed in Tallinn, Estonia. What movie is it from?

Actors stage a fight next to a car
(Melinda Sue Gordon / Warner Bros.)

Advertisement

a) “Jurassic World Dominion”
b) “Tenet”
c) “Black Panther”
d) “Mad Max: Fury Road”

4

3. In order to re-create the western front in France during World War I, which area of the United Kingdom was used in the film “1917”?

An actor portraying a soldier runs on a bleak landscape
George MacKay in “1917.”
(Universal Pictures)

a) East London
b) Salisbury Plain
c) Dover
d) The Cotswolds

5

4. “Dune,” starring Timothée Chalamet, was shot in several nations. Which two of these are among them?

Production design from "Dune"
“Dune” production design of the desert planet Arrakeen.
(Warner Bros.)

a) Hungary
b) Jordan
c) Norway
d) Czech Republic

6

5. Which site in Lithuania was not a filming location for “Stranger Things Season 4”?

A beaten and dirty man (David Harbour) in a prison cell.
David Harbour as Jim Hopper in “Stranger Things 4.”
(Netflix)

a) Lukiskes Prison, Vilinus
b) St. Nicholas Church, Semeliskes
c) Kyviskes Aerodrome, Kyviskes
d) Bell Tower at Cathedral Square, Vilnius

On set of the Lithuanian series Trolių Ferma (Troll Farm), directed by Ernestas Jankauskas (on the left). Vilnius, Lithuania.

World & Nation

Hollywood is heading to Estonia, Bulgaria and beyond. Insiders share how it’s happening

Europe has long been a Hollywood filming destination. But newer — and cheaper — countries are arriving on the scene. We spoke to international workers about the industries.

Advertisement

7

6. In “Game of Thrones,” this city was used to represent King’s Landing.

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau perform in an indoor scene
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
(Helen Sloan / HBO)

a) Sofia, Bulgaria
b) Belfast, Northern Ireland
c) Dubrovnik, Croatia
d) Glasgow, Scotland

8

7. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” has scenes that take place in China, Bhutan and Berlin. Where is the main studio where the movie was shot?

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."
(Warner Bros.)

a) Leavesden, U.K.
b) Frankfurt, Germany
c) Thessaloniki, Greece
d) Jakar, Bhutan

Answers: 1-d, 2-b, 3-b, 4-a and b, 5-d, 6-c, 7-a

Share
World & NationCompany TownMoviesTelevision
Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is a national correspondent at the Los Angeles Times, currently on special assignment as a correspondent in London. His journalism frequently explores religion, race, politics, the environment and cultural debates.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement