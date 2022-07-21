How well do you know Hollywood movies? Take this filming location quiz

Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it’s as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles. But more and more, crews are packing up for faraway states and nations, many of them across Europe — even when stories have nothing to do with the places where they are filmed.

How well do you know Hollywood filming locations? To test your knowledge, The Times has put together a quiz. Answers are at the bottom.