Global California
California’s influence stretches far beyond the West Coast. In this new project, Times correspondents will travel the globe sharing stories that explore the complex relationship between the West Coast and the rest of the world.
Impacts on Global cuisine
California is having a moment across the Atlantic, where every month brings a new restaurant, chef or menu imported from Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal
Life Abroad
Podcast: Welcome to Portugal, now go home
Portugal, one of the most affordable countries in Europe, has drawn thousands of Californian exiles. How are these expats changing society?