California’s influence stretches far beyond the West Coast. In this new project, Times correspondents will travel the globe sharing stories that explore the complex relationship between the West Coast and the rest of the world.

Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

California is having a moment across the Atlantic, where every month brings a new restaurant, chef or menu imported from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Newsletter Global California Alert

Receive an alert every time there's a new story in The Times' Global California project, showcasing the connections between California and the world.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.