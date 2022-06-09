Global California

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California’s influence stretches far beyond the West Coast. In this new project, Times correspondents will travel the globe sharing stories that explore the complex relationship between the West Coast and the rest of the world.

‘Dalifornia’

TOPSHOT - This photo taken on January 14, 2023 shows people posing for photos in Dali town, a township-level division in Dali City, in China's northwest of Yunnan province. - Armed with selfie sticks and freshly recovered from Covid, Chinese tourists ambled through bar streets in the country's southwest backpacker haven of Dali, partying the stress of the past three years into oblivion. - To go with AFP story China-tourism-Dali-health-virus,SCENE by Jing Xuan TENG (Photo by Noel CELIS / AFP) / To go with AFP story China-tourism-Dali-health-virus,SCENE by Jing Xuan TENG (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For easy living and California vibes, China’s digital nomads flock to ‘Dalifornia.’ Can it last?

The southwestern Chinese city of Dali has invited comparisons to California — or at least to the California that exists in the popular Chinese imagination.

Video Game Empire

L.A Times , Embracer, Mirage Game Studios , Lead Artist Tobias Karlsson (far right) has a meeting with managing director Simon Rojder and producent Marja Fjallsby

Why is a Swedish billionaire buying up California’s video gaming empire?

In just a few years, Embracer, based in a small Swedish town, has swallowed up studios and brands to become a major player in the gaming industry.

This video game collection is worth nearly $2 million

This video game collection is worth nearly $2 million

Swedish gaming personality David Bostrom browses the Embracer Games Archive, an effort by gaming giant Embracer to collect a copy of every video game ever made.

Marijuana Abroad

Choco Gonzales, owner of House of Chronic, a marijuana dispensary on Khaosan Road, smokes a joint on September 22, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. On June 9, 2022 Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legally allow use of marijuana for recreational use, when the government officially decriminalized marijuana cultivation and possession. Subsequently marijuana dispensaries have begun to appear throughout Bangkok with vendors selling imported and thai strains as medicinal and recreational products. Over 300 licenses to grow cannabis throughout the country have been awarded to local growers hoping to break into the burgeoning market. Photo by Lauren DeCicca for The LA Times
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Forget California and Amsterdam: Thailand wants to become the new king of weed

In June, Thailand became the only country in Asia to legalize marijuana, igniting a green rush that has seduced farmers, corporations and others. Thailand is barreling toward a future in which it could surge past Amsterdam and parts of the United States as a global destination for both cannabis cultivation and consumption.

Hollywood in the Baltics

On set of the Lithuanian series Trolių Ferma (Troll Farm), directed by Ernestas Jankauskas. The producer Gabija Siurbytė is also a main actress in the series. Next to her sit a young actress Viltė Šiaulytė. Vilnius, Lithuania.

L.A. film crews descend on far-flung parts of Europe. Get the celery juice smoothies ready

Hollywood is discovering lesser-known parts of Europe, bringing its wealth and moviemaking skill — and at times controversy — with it.

Impacts on Global cuisine

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Guests enjoy the foie gras course of the tasting menu at SOLA, 3 June 2022. (Alice Zoo/For The Times)

California food is taking over Europe’s restaurant scene. And it’s not just avocado toast

California cuisine is having a moment across the Atlantic, where every month brings a new restaurant, chef or menu imported from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

(L-R) Sous chef Andy Parker and head chef Salvo Greco food prepping at SOLA, 31 May 2022. (Photo/Alice Zoo on assignment for the LA Times)

Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

Head Chef Fortis Kokoshi garnishing dish Celery Root Cappelacci at California Republic restaurant.

Why California cuisine is having an unlikely moment in one of Asia’s food capitals

A meal is seen plated at a table of a restaurant

How California cooking made its way to restaurant kitchens around the world

LA Times Today: Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

LA Times Today: The surprising allure of California food in Europe

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

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Behind the headlines: Ask a Reporter about California’s Climate Change Challenge

Times foreign correspondent Jaweed Kaleem, who is based in London, discusses the Global California multimedia series exploring the state’s connections beyond the nation’s borders.