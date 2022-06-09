Global California

California’s influence stretches far beyond the West Coast. In this new project, Times correspondents will travel the globe sharing stories that explore the complex relationship between the West Coast and the rest of the world.

Impacts on Global cuisine

Victor Garvey food prepping at SOLA, 31 May 2022. (Photo/Alice Zoo on assignment for the LA Times)

California food is taking over Europe’s restaurant scene. And it’s not just avocado toast

California is having a moment across the Atlantic, where every month brings a new restaurant, chef or menu imported from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

(L-R) Sous chef Andy Parker and head chef Salvo Greco food prepping at SOLA, 31 May 2022. (Photo/Alice Zoo on assignment for the LA Times)

Why are chefs in Europe serving up California cuisine? They explain its appeal

Head Chef Fortis Kokoshi garnishing dish Celery Root Cappelacci at California Republic restaurant.

Why California cuisine is having an unlikely moment in one of Asia’s food capitals

A meal is seen plated at a table of a restaurant

How California cooking made its way to restaurant kitchens around the world