Crowds flock to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday amid somber pageantry on a horse-drawn gun carriage and past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for five days.

Crowds began massing early along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. King Charles III and other members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin.

People in the crowd cheered when Charles waved to them as he drove from his residence, Clarence House, to Buckingham Palace.

Joan Bucklehurst, a 50-year-old retail worker from Cheshire in northwestern England, said the queen “meant so much for everybody.”

“She was amazing,” Bucklehurst said, choking up with emotion. “So we had to be here. We’ve been here a few times when there have been special occasions, but this one, I couldn’t miss this.”

The crowds are the latest manifestation of a nationwide outpouring of grief and respect for the only monarch most Britons have ever known, who died Thursday at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral summer retreat in Scotland, ending a 70-year reign.

“It’s a very sad day, but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the king, and that makes us all very proud,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Ghika of the Household Division, who is responsible for organizing the ceremonial aspects of the queen’s funeral.

London’s Heathrow Airport said it was adjusting timetables to prevent overhead planes disturbing the procession. British Airways canceled 16 flights as a result of the changes.

Troops involved in the procession have been preparing since the queen died. So have the horses of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Sgt. Tom Jenks of the artillery said that the horses have undergone special training, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown onto streets as the procession passes by.

Under gray skies, people stood behind metal barriers or sat on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand, hours before the coffin was scheduled to leave the palace at 2:22 p.m.

Crowds have lined the route of the queen’s coffin whenever it has been moved in its long journey from Scotland down to London.

On Tuesday night, thousands braved a typical London drizzle as the state hearse, with interior lights illuminating the sovereign’s flag-draped casket, drove slowly from a military air base into the heart of the British capital.

Geoff Colgan, a taxi driver who took the day off to witness the moment, stood stunned in the moments after the queen’s coffin passed.

“It’s one of those things you know would happen, but when it does you can’t believe it,” he said, holding his toddler.

Earlier, in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, some 33,000 people filed in silent respect past her coffin as it lay for 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral. Hundreds of thousands are expected to do the same in London when the queen lies in state in the 900-year-old Westminster Hall, the oldest building in Parliament, until her state funeral Monday.

The hall is where medieval kings and queens hosted magnificent banquets, where King Charles I was tried in the 17th century (he was later beheaded) and where ceremonial addresses were delivered to Queen Elizabeth II during her silver, golden and diamond jubilees.