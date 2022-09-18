Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Taiwan, spurs tsunami warnings in Japan

A strong earthquake shook Taiwan on Sunday, among a series aftershocks from a temblor a day earlier that hit the self-governing island off China’s east coast.

The magnitude 6.8 quake, which was more powerful than Saturday’s temblor, struck at a relatively shallow depth of 4 miles near the city of Taitung on the southeastern coast, Taiwanese authorities reported.

A two-story residential building collapsed near the epicenter, according to a Taiwanese media report. The shaking was felt at the northern end of the island in the capital, Taipei.

Following the quake in Taiwan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami as high as 3 feet reaching several southern Japanese islands. Weather officials urged residents in those areas to stay away from the coastline.

The agency said the earliest waves could reach the Yonaguni island, Japan’s westernmost island about 150 miles northeast of Taitung, at 4:10 p.m. and subsequently three nearby islands.

A 6.4 earthquake hit Taiwan on Saturday night in an area north of Taitung County, which has been rattled by numerous aftershocks since then.

