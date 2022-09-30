Russian strike kills 25 as Moscow prepares to annex parts of Ukraine

Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people, as Moscow moved Friday to annex more Ukrainian territory and put it under the protection of its nuclear umbrella in a potentially perilous new development in the 7-month-old war.

But even as it prepared to celebrate the incorporation into Russia of four occupied Ukrainian regions, in defiance of international law and with the prospect of further sanctions, the Kremlin faced another stinging battlefield loss. Russian and Western analysts reported the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of the city of Lyman, which — if retaken — could open the path for Ukraine to push deep into one of the very regions that Russia is annexing.

Russian salvos reported in four Ukrainian cities amounted to the heaviest barrage that Russia has unleashed for weeks. The assault follows analysts’ warnings that Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to dip more heavily into his dwindling stocks of precision weapons and step up attacks in a bid to escalate the war to a degree that would shatter Western support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, anti-aircraft missiles that Russia has repurposed as ground-attack weapons rained down on people who were waiting in cars to cross into Russian-occupied territory in order to bring family members back across the front lines, said the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office said 25 people were killed and 50 wounded. The Zaporizhzhia region’s Ukrainian governor, Oleksandr Starukh, posted images of burned-out vehicles that had been part of the humanitarian convoy, and of bodies lying in the road.

Russian strikes were also reported in the city of Dnipro. The regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said at least one person was killed and five others were wounded by Russian Iskander missiles that slammed into a transportation company, destroying buses, and that damaged high-rise buildings.

In Mykolaiv, a Russian missile struck a high-rise and wounded eight people, said the regional head, Vitaliy Kim.

Around Mykolaiv and the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Russia again launched Iranian-made suicide drones, some of which were shot down by air defenses while others struck targets, the Ukrainian air force’s defense command said. It said Russia launched the drones from the Black Sea.

Russian-installed officials in Zaporizhzhia accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out the strike there on the humanitarian convoy, but provided no evidence. Russia did not immediately acknowledge the other strikes.

The attacks come as Moscow prepared to formally annex four occupied or partly occupied regions Friday. The Kremlin paved the way for the seizures with “referendums” that were dismissed as shams by Ukraine and its Western backers. The regions include areas near Zaporizhzhia, but not the city itself, which remains in Ukrainian hands.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that the four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a ceremony attended by Putin, who is expected to give a major speech. Peskov said the regions’ pro-Moscow administrators would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s ornate St. George’s Hall.

In an apparent response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called an emergency meeting Friday of his National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky also sought to capitalize on antiwar sentiment in Russia by issuing a special video directed at Russia’s ethnic minorities, especially those in Dagestan, one of the country’s poorer regions in the North Caucasus.

“You do not have to die in Ukraine,” he said, wearing a black hoodie that read in English “I’m Ukrainian,” and standing in front of a plaque in Kyiv memorializing what he called a Dagestani hero. He called on the ethnic minorities to resist the partial mobilization Putin announced last week.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The U.S. and its allies have promised to pile even more sanctions on Russia and to offer billions of dollars in extra support for Ukraine as the Kremlin duplicates the annexation playbook it followed when it incorporated Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Putin early Friday issued decrees recognizing the independence of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, steps he had taken in February regarding Luhansk and Donetsk and earlier for Crimea.

Ukraine has repeated its vows to recapture the four regions, as well as Crimea. For its part, Russia pledges to defend all its territory — including newly annexed regions — by all available means, including nuclear weapons.

The fighting for the city of Lyman underscored the two nations’ collision course.

The city, some 100 miles southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been a key node for Russian military operations in the contested Donbas region. That made it a sought-after prize for a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has had spectacular success since its launch in late August.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said the city’s fall to Ukrainian forces “is imminent,” unless Russia can ward off the collapse with speedy reinforcements, which appeared “highly unlikely.”

Retaking Lyman could allow Kyiv to push deeper into Russian-occupied Luhansk, which would be a stinging blow for Moscow after its stage-managed “referendum” there.

Heightening the tensions are Russia’s partial military mobilization and allegations of sabotage of two Russian pipelines on the Baltic Sea floor that were designed to feed natural gas to Europe.

Ukraine’s Western supporters have described the Kremlin-orchestrated votes on whether to live under Russian rule as bald-faced land grabs based on lies. They say some people were forced to vote at gunpoint, without independent observers on territory from which thousands of residents have fled or been deported.

In unusually strong language, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Thursday in New York that Russia’s annexation would violate the U.N. Charter and has “no legal value.” He described the move as “a dangerous escalation” and said it “must not be accepted.”

“Any decision by Russia to go forward will further jeopardize the prospects for peace,” Guterres said.