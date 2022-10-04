Natalie Morales joins CBS News as Los Angeles correspondent
Natalie Morales is joining CBS News as a correspondent and will do stories for the crime series “48 Hours” as well the network’s weekday and weekend morning shows, the network said on Monday.
Morales was at NBC News for two decades, working on the “Today” show and “Dateline NBC,” before jumping to the CBS-produced daytime show “The Talk,” last year.
My Favorite Room: Natalie Morales welcomes you into her kitchen — and doesn’t fret about the mess
Faced with a cross-country move to Los Angeles two years ago, news anchor Natalie Morales immediately fell in love with her Brentwood home, just from looking at the online photos.
She’s based in Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband and two sons. She begins at CBS News on Nov. 1.
“She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on our team,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president of CBS News and Stations.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.