Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Hong Kong dismisses U.S. sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Luxury yacht in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor
The superyacht Nord, left, worth more than $500 million, sails in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor on Friday.
(TVB)
Associated Press
Share
HONG KONG — 

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Tuesday that he will implement only United Nations sanctions, not U.S. ones, after a superyacht allegedly connected to a Russian tycoon docked in the city.

Lee’s statement came days after the U.S. warned that Hong Kong’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.

The yacht’s alleged owner, Alexey Mordashov, is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and was sanctioned by the U.S., Britain and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement sanctions imposed by other governments.

Advertisement

“We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions — that is our system, that is our rule of law.”

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.”

The spokesperson also said that the city’s reputation as a financial center “depends on its adherence to international laws and standards” and that U.S. companies “increasingly view Hong Kong’s business environment with wariness” because of an erosion of the city’s once-high degree of autonomy and freedoms.

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 27: A Navy boat speeds by the $300 million dollar, 348-foot luxury yacht Amadea, belonging to Suleiman Kerimov, a sanctioned Oligarch and beneficiary of Russian corruption as it sailed into San Diego Bay on Monday, June 27, 2022 in San Diego, CA. The United States announced the seizure in Fiji of the ship in May. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

California

Superyacht feds say was seized from Russian oligarch sails into San Diego

The U.S. took control of the $300-million, 348-foot yacht in Fiji on May 5. The Department of Justice said the plan is to sell it off.

The $500-million superyacht Nord moored in Hong Kong’s harbor Wednesday following a weeklong journey from the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Mordashov is one of Russia’s richest men, with an estimated wealth of about $18 billion. He also is the main shareholder and chairman of Severstal, Russia’s largest steel and mining company. Mordashov has tried to challenge the sanctions against him in European courts.

U.S. and European authorities have seized more than a dozen yachts belonging to sanctioned Russian tycoons to prevent them from sailing to ports where the sanctions are not recognized or enforced. Russian oligarchs have begun docking their yachts at ports in countries such as Turkey, which has maintained diplomatic ties with Russia since the war began.

The Nord measures 465 feet and has two helipads, a swimming pool and 20 cabins. It is operating under a Russian flag.

FILE - People look on from the super yacht Amadea as it arrives to the San Diego Bay Monday, June 27, 2022, seen from Coronado, Calif. The $325 million superyacht seized by the United States from a sanctioned Russian oligarch arrived in San Diego Bay on Monday. A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs' wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals' property and funds in its first 100 days. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

World & Nation

$30 billion of Russian oligarch wealth frozen under international seizure effort

A multinational task force designed to seize Russian oligarchs’ wealth has blocked and frozen $30 billion in sanctioned individuals’ property and funds in its first 100 days

Beijing sets foreign policy for Hong Kong and has demurred from participating in sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

Britain handed control over its colony Hong Kong to China in 1997, promising to respect its semi-autonomous status as a separate economic and customs territory. The city’s status as an international business hub and financial center has suffered in recent years, particularly after Beijing imposed a tough national security law on the city, aimed primarily at stamping out dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019

Following passage of the law in 2020, the U.S. sanctioned Lee, then-Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Hong Kong and mainland Chinese government officials for “undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy and restricting the freedom of expression or assembly.”

Lee blasted the ban on personal and official travel to the U.S. and access to the American financial system.

He was asked whether he is paid in cash as Hong Kong’s leader, as was the case for Lam, since the U.S. sanctions limit their ability to transfer funds across national boundaries or convert them into different currencies.

“It is a very barbaric act,” Lee said, referring to the sanctions. “Officials in Hong Kong do what is right to protect the interests of the country, and the interests of Hong Kong, so we will just laugh off the so-called sanctions.”

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement