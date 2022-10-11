Israel and Lebanon strike ‘historic’ deal on sea borders, Israeli leader says

Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.

It’s a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some obstacles, including some expected legal challenges in Israel. There was no immediate confirmation by Lebanon that a deal had been reached.

At stake are rights over exploiting undersea natural gas reserves in areas of the eastern Mediterranean that the two countries — which do not have diplomatic relations — claim.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called the deal a “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy and ensure the stability of our northern border.”

The agreement is expected to enable additional natural gas production in the Mediterranean. Lebanon hopes gas exploration will help lift its country out of its spiraling economic crisis.

Senior U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein, whom Washington appointed a year ago to mediate talks, delivered a modified proposal of the maritime border deal to the lead Lebanese negotiator, Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, late Monday night, according to local media and officials.

The final draft of the agreement will be brought before Israel’s caretaker government for approval, just weeks before the country goes to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years.

Lebanon and Israel have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, and both countries claim some 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea.

Bou Saab had delivered a draft proposal to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday. He told the media that the proposal was in its “final form.”

Aoun’s office said in a statement that the latest version of the proposal “satisfies Lebanon, meets its demands, and preserves its rights to its natural resources.” The statement said Aoun would hold consultations with officials before making an announcement.