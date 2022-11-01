Exit polls point to Netanyahu victory in Israeli election

Exit polls in Israeli elections on Tuesday predicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies may have won enough seats to return to power in a nationalist and religious government after 3½ years of political gridlock.

The polls are preliminary, however, and final results could change as votes are tallied in the coming hours.

The polls by three major Israeli TV stations indicated that Netanyahu and his allies would capture the 61-seat majority in parliament required to form a new government.

The exit polls also showed far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Religious Zionism as the third-largest party. Ben-Gvir is a disciple of a racist rabbi who was assassinated in the 1990s and promised a hard line against the Palestinians.

Advertisement

Ben-Gvir is expected to seek a Cabinet position as head of the ministry that oversees police. Just last month he brandished a handgun in a tense Palestinian neighborhood of Jerusalem and called on the police to shoot Palestinian stone-throwers. He has also called for deportation of Arab lawmakers.

Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, would be able to battle the charges as prime minister, improving his chances of avoiding conviction or jail time. His opponents view him as a grave threat to Israel’s democratic institutions and the rule of law.

This was the fifth election in less than four years in Israel, all of which largely turned on Netanyahu’s fitness to govern.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.