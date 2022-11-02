North and South Korea exchange missile launches near their tense sea border

Residents of a South Korean island scurried to underground shelters after North Korea fired at least 17 missiles Wednesday, one of which landed near the rival nations’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.

The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” for ongoing joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House said the U.S. had no hostile intent toward North Korea and vowed to work with allies to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

The North’s barrage of missile tests also came as world attention was focused on South Korea following a weekend Halloween tragedy that saw more than 150 people killed in a crowd crush in Seoul, the country’s largest disaster in years.

South Korea’s military said North Korea launched at least 17 missiles — all short-range ballistic weapons or suspected surface-to-air missiles — off its its eastern and western coasts Wednesday morning. Later in the day, North Korea fired about 100 artillery shells into an eastern maritime buffer zone that the two Koreas created in 2018 to reduce tensions, according to the South Korean military.

The launch of 17 missiles is a record number of daily weapons tests by North Korea in recent years.

One of the ballistic missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed 104 miles northwest of the island. South Korea’s military subsequently issued an air-raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos of island residents moving to underground shelters.

Hours later, the South Korean military said it lifted the air-raid alert.

The missile heading toward Ulleung landed 16 miles from the rivals’ sea border. It landed in international waters off the east coast of South Korea. South Korea’s military said it was the first time a North Korean missile had landed so close to the sea border since the peninsula was divided politically in 1948.

“This is very unprecedented and we will never tolerate it,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

In 2010, North Korea shelled a front-line South Korean island off the peninsula’s western coast, killing four people. But the weapons used were artillery rockets, not ballistic missiles, whose launches or tests are banned by multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Later Wednesday, South Korean fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border in response to the North’s actions. The South Korean military said the missiles landed in international waters 16 miles north of the sea border, like the earlier North Korean missile.

“North Korea firing missiles in a way that sets off air-raid sirens appears intended to threaten South Koreans to pressure their government to change policy,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul. “North Korea’s expanding military capabilities and tests are worrisome, but offering concessions about alliance cooperation or nuclear recognition would make matters worse.”

South Korea identified three of the North Korean weapons as “short-range ballistic missiles” fired from the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. Such weapons are designed to strike key facilities in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

In an emergency meeting with top security officials, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to take steps to make North Korea face consequences for its provocation. He said he would consider the North Korean missile’s landing near the sea border “a virtual violation of [our] territorial waters.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea’s continuing missile tests “absolutely impermissible.”

Analyst Cheong Seong-chang at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea warned that the danger of armed clashes between the Koreas off their western or eastern coasts was increasing. He said South Korea needed to make proportional but not overwhelming responses to North Korean provocations so that tensions didn’t spiral out of control and possibly lead to the North deploying tactical nuclear weapons.

Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt whether North Korea would use nuclear weapons first in the face of U.S. and South Korean forces.

North Korea has said that its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes.

U.S. and South Korean officials have steadfastly said that their drills are defensive in nature and that they have no intentions of attacking North Korea.