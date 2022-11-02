Russia rejoins wartime deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports, Turkey says

Russia agreed Wednesday to resume its participation in a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations to keep grain and other commodities moving out of Ukraine’s ports despite the ongoing war, Turkey’s leader said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed his Turkish counterpart that the deal for a humanitarian grain corridor would “continue in the same way as before” as of noon Wednesday.

Erdogan said the renewed deal would prioritize shipments to African nations, including Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan, in line with Russia’s concerns that most of the grain exported since the agreement was first reached in July was ending up in richer nations.

Advertisement

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia agreed to return to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Kyiv that Ukraine would not use the sea corridor for military actions against Moscow.

Russia suspended its participation over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet. The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that ship traffic from ports in southern Ukraine was halted, calling the movement “unacceptable.”

The ministry said Wednesday that Ukraine had formally committed to using the safe shipping corridors through the Black Sea “exclusively in accordance with the stipulations of the Black Sea initiative,” a reference to the separate U.N. and Turkey-backed agreements signed by Moscow and Kyiv on July 22.

Ships loaded with grain departed Ukraine on Tuesday despite Russia’s suspension of its participation in the deal, which aimed to ensure safe passage of critical food supplies meant for parts of the world struggling with hunger. But the U.N. had said vessels would not move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments.