Powerball jackpot rises to record $1.9 billion after no ticket wins grand prize

A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball 20.

The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot is Monday. The winner can opt to get paid annually over 29 years, or choose cash, which would be $929.1 million, according to the California Lottery Association’s website.

Advertisement

The Powerball jackpot varies depending on how many numbers a player correctly guesses. To take the top prize, players must match the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

