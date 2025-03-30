Did you buy a lottery ticket in Anaheim? You may now be a multimillionaire
If you bought a lottery ticket lately at the 7-Eleven at 763 N. Euclid St. in Anaheim, go check it right now.
A single ticket recently sold at the convenience store matches all 5 numbers and the Powerball from Saturday’s drawing and is now worth an estimated $515 million, the California Lottery announced. The winning numbers were 21, 7, 11, 61, and 53, and the Powerball was 2.
The store will earn a $1-million bonus for the sale. An employee who answered the phone at the 7-Eleven on Sunday said that the store had not yet been informed of any winner coming forward to claim the prize.
Saturday’s game was the 29th drawing since a player in Oregon won the Powerball jackpot in January. The top prize now drops to a mere $20 million.
Southern California has been home to several notable Powerball ticket sales in recent years.
A buyer of a ticket in Lake Elsinore came up one number short of a grand prize of $437 million in October. (The person still won $243,665.)
In October 2023, a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 billion was sold at a minimart near Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.
And in November 2022, a man won more than $2 billion with a ticket bought at an Altadena gas station, becoming California’s first billionaire-by-lottery. He used the earnings to buy several homes in the L.A. area, one of which burned down in January’s fires.
