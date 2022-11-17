2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murder in 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines jet

A Dutch court has convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence.

Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said that evidence presented by prosecutors at a trial that lasted more than two years proved that the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was brought down by a Buk missile fired by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels July 17, 2014.

None of the defendants appeared for the trial, which began in March 2020, and it’s unlikely they will serve any sentence any time soon. Prosecutors had sought life sentences for all four. Prosecutors and the suspects have two weeks to file an appeal.

The judge began reading the verdict Thursday in a courtroom packed with relatives of victims.

In another important finding, Steenhuis said the court believed that Russia had overall control at the time of a separatist region in eastern Ukraine, the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, where the plane was shot down. The crash scattered wreckage and bodies over farmland and fields of sunflowers.

“The truth on the table — that is the most important thing,” Anton Kotte, who lost his son, daughter-in-law and his 6-year-old grandson, said before Thursday’s hearing. He said the hearing was a “D-day” for relatives.

Robbert van Heijningen, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, called the downing “an act of barbarism” that he could never put behind him, regardless of the verdict.

“I call it a stone in my heart, and stones ... don’t disappear,” he said.

The Hague District Court, sitting at a high-security courtroom at Schiphol Airport, passed judgment in the case against a backdrop of global geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine in February and the nearly nine-month war it has triggered.

Hundreds of family members of people killed traveled to the court to hear the verdict, bringing them back to the airport their loved ones left on the day MH17 was shot down. Outside the court, planes could be heard taking off and landing nearby on a cold, gray day.

Dutch prosecutors say the missile launcher came from the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, a unit of the Russian armed forces based in the Russian city of Kursk, and was driven back there after MH17 was shot down.

The suspects weren’t accused of firing the missile but of working together to get it to the field where it was fired. They were accused of bringing down the plane and the murder of all those on board.

The most senior defendant is Igor Girkin, a 51-year-old former colonel in Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB. At the time of the downing, he was defense minister and commander of the armed forces of the breakaway Donetsk republic. Girkin reportedly is involved in Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Also on trial were Girkin’s subordinates, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian who prosecutors say was commander of a pro-Russia rebel combat unit and took orders directly from Dubinskiy.

Pulatov is the only one of the suspects who was represented by defense lawyers at the trial. They accused prosecutors of “tunnel vision” in basing their case on the findings of an international investigation into the downing while ignoring other possible causes.

Pulatov’s defense team also sought to discredit evidence and argued that he didn’t get a fair trial.

In a video recording played in court, Pulatov insisted he was innocent and told judges: “What matters to me is that the truth is revealed. It’s important for me that my country is not blamed for this tragedy.”