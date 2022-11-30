Member of British royal household resigns over race comment

An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after repeatedly asking a Black woman who runs a charity for survivors of domestic abuse what country she “really” came from, despite the woman’s insistence she was a British citizen.

The conversation was detailed on Twitter by Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, an East London refuge that provides support for women of African and Caribbean heritage.

The BBC identified the royal household member as Susan Hussey, a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II and a godmother to Prince William, the first in line to the British throne.

The incident took place at a reception hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort, for women working to fight domestic violence.

Fulani said that when she told a royal household member she was from East London, she was asked: “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

The palace said it took the incident extremely seriously and investigated the “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments.’’

The incident is certain to spark concern at the palace following allegations of racism by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is married to Prince Harry. Meghan, who is biracial, said last year that a member of the royal household asked her what color her baby’s skin would be when she was pregnant with her and Harry’s first child.