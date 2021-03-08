Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Who was it? Oprah clarifies Harry and Meghan’s comments about racism in royal family

Prince Harry holds wife Meghan's hand as the two sit outdoors
Prince Harry and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, on “Oprah With Meghan and Harry.”
(Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions via AP)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Oprah Winfrey has a few words of clarification from Prince Harry about their explosive interview that aired Sunday night.

The update came in response to what CBS’ Gayle King described as “a big guessing game all around the world — who was it, who was it, who was it?” Who was the family member who was concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, given that Meghan is mixed race?

“I thought it was very touching that Harry is still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was,” King said on “CBS This Morning.”

Television

Harry and Meghan say palace raised ‘concerns’ about skin color of their child

Prince Harry and Meghan, Oprah Winfrey

Television

Harry and Meghan say palace raised ‘concerns’ about skin color of their child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a much-anticipated interview on Sunday. Here are the key takeaways.

More Coverage

In Britain, lips quickly unstiffen with criticism of Meghan and Harry interview
Oprah Winfrey interview pulls in 17.1 million viewers on CBS
Advertisement

Winfrey answered, “He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather [who] were a part of those conversations.”

She restated, to be quite clear: “Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were a part of those conversations.” But, while excluding the queen and Prince Philip, she added, Harry didn’t tell her who was.

In the sit-down, which scored major ratings for CBS, Harry and Meghan spoke about how a lack of support from the royal family combined with relentless attacks by the British tabloid press brought them to a decision to step away from their royal roles. They noted in particular a lack of support for Meghan as a woman of color in an overwhelmingly white institution.

Advertisement

Archie, unlike his first cousins, does not have an HRH title — i.e., he’s not a prince. Meghan revealed that during discussions about the title their child might receive, some members of the family had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

When asked for more details, Meghan said there were “several conversations” with Harry about “what that would mean and what that would look like.” The concern that Archie might be, as Winfrey said, “too brown” was deemed a valid assumption.

World & Nation

Archie, the newest British royal family member, has no title. Here’s why (we think)

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

World & Nation

Archie, the newest British royal family member, has no title. Here’s why (we think)

He’s not a prince, not a lord, not a duke, not an earl. He’s Master Archie.

Meghan, like Harry, refused to identify the family member, saying, “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Advertisement

So Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are off the hook, but it appears the guessing game can continue.

The interview can be seen in its entirety — which Winfrey said was an hour and 25 minutes, edited down from a three hour, 20-minute conversation — at CBS.com.

Company Town

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry pulls in 17.1 million viewers on CBS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Oprah Winfrey

Company Town

Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry pulls in 17.1 million viewers on CBS

Oprah Winfrey’s highly anticipated interview with Prince Harry and wife Meghan was the most-watched non-sports program since 2020’s Oscars telecast.

Entertainment & ArtsTelevisionWorld & Nation
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement