2 new letter bombs detected in Spain after blast at Ukrainian Embassy
Spanish police are investigating a suspected letter bomb sent to an air base outside Madrid early Thursday, a day after a letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy, the interior and defense ministries said.
In addition, officials said another explosive package was detected Wednesday evening at an arms factory in the northern Spanish city of Zaragoza. The factory makes grenade launchers that Spain has sent to Ukraine. Police carried out a controlled explosion of the parcel.
A government official said that both the letter bomb in Zaragoza and the one at the embassy had the same email address written as the sender. No further details were given.
Spain’s Defense Ministry said the package at the air base contained a suspected mechanism of some sort. Extra security was deployed at the Torrejón de Ardoz base, just east of Madrid.
In Ukraine’s war-shrouded capital, a play about a murderous dictator hits close to home
Staging of Camus play ‘Caligula’ in Ukrainian capital is cathartic for audience and cast alike. ‘Resonates in this moment,’ says actor who plays Roman despot
The ministry said the package was sent to the base’s Satellite Center.
The embassy blast Wednesday occurred when an employee opened a letter addressed to the ambassador. The employee was not seriously injured.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba quickly ordered the strengthening of security at all Ukrainian embassies. He also asked his Spanish counterpart to take urgent measures to investigate the attack.
Spain’s National Court is investigating the blast as a terrorist act, and extra security has been placed at the embassy.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.