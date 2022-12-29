Photos: Vatican says health of retired Pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in 2013.

“Regarding the health conditions of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced age has happened,” Bruni said in a written statement.

Pope Benedict XVI delivers his blessing on the occasion of the traditional exchange of Christmas greetings to the Curia, in the Regia Hall, at the Vatican on Dec. 20, 2010. Benedict XVI said the Catholic Church must reflect on what is wrong with its message and Christian life in general that allowed for the widespread sexual abuse of children by priests. (Alessandra Tarantino / Pool Photo)

Pope Benedict XVI acknowledges cheers from faithful and pilgrims during the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican on Oct. 24, 2007. (Plinio Lepri / Associated Press)

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful and to a group of soldiers in Coppito, near L'Aquila, Italy, on April 28, 2009. (Sandro Perozzi / Associated Press)

Pope Benedict XVI, right, accompanied by Angelo Scola, patriarch of Venice, greets the crowd gathered in St Mark’s Square while crossing the square on an electric vehicle on May 7, 2011, in Venice, Italy. (Marco Secchi/Getty Images)

Pope Benedict XVI kisses a baby being held up to him in Coppito, near L'Aquila, Italy, on April 28, 2009. (Sandro Perozzi / Associated Press)

Pope Francis meets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to exchange Christmas greetings in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, Benedict XVI’s residence, on Dec. 23, 2013, in Vatican City. (Maurix/Gamma-Rapho / Getty Images)

Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI meet the newly named cardinals at the Vatican’s Mater Ecclesiae Monastery on Aug. 27 in Vatican City. (Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

