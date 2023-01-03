Pennsylvania police chief killed, officer wounded by gunman later shot dead

A man who fatally shot a Pennsylvania police chief and wounded another officer in confrontations during a foot pursuit near Pittsburgh was killed by police after a car chase later Monday, authorities said.

The police chief and officer were shot blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle, and when Pittsburgh detectives later spotted it, he fled, Allegheny County Police Supt. Christopher Kearns said.

The gunman crashed the vehicle after a car chase, ran into a wooded area and then toward a housing development, and fired at the pursuing detectives, who returned fire and killed him Monday evening, Kearns said.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Atty. Gen. Josh Shapiro, the state’s governor-elect, identified the slain police chief in a tweet as Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, saying that McIntire “ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community.”

Police say the injured officer was wounded in the leg and is expected to survive.

Authorities identified the gunman as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of the nearby city of Duquesne. Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

Allegheny County Police will investigate the shooting of Swan, Kearns said.