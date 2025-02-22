Officer killed by shooter who took hostages at Pennsylvania hospital, officials say

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, Pa., on Saturday.

Pennsylvania officials said a man entered a hospital’s intensive care unit and took staff members hostage before he was killed by police on Saturday. An officer also died in the shooting.

York County District Atty. Tim Barker said the man entered UPMC Memorial Hospital with a bag carrying handgun and zip ties. He went straight to the ICU department, and fired the gun, striking three staff members, including a doctor, a nurse and a custodian.

A responding officer was killed in a shootout, while two others were injured before the gunman was fatally shot.

The officer who died in the shooting at the UPMC Memorial hospital in York was identified as Andrew Duarte of the West York Borough Police Department. He was responding to a mutual aid call, the department posted on its Facebook page.

“We all have broken hearts and are grieving at his loss,” West York Borough Manager Shawn Mauck told the Associated Press.

Duarte was a law enforcement veteran who joined the West York Borough Police Department in 2022 after five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado, according to Duarte’s LinkedIn profile.

UPMC Memorial is a five-story, 104-bed hospital that opened in 2019 in York, a city of about 40,000 people known for its creation of York Peppermint Patties in 1940.

The shooting is part of a wave of gun violence in recent years that has swept through U.S. hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the growing threats. Such attacks have helped make healthcare one of the nation’s most violent fields, with workers suffering more nonfatal injuries from workplace violence than workers in any other profession, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2023, a shooter killed a security guard in the lobby of New Hampshire’s state psychiatric hospital before being fatally shot by a state trooper.

In 2022, a man killed two workers at a Dallas hospital while there to watch his child’s birth. In May of that year, a man opened fire in a medical center waiting room in Atlanta, killing one woman and wounding four. And just one month later, a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a Tulsa, Okla., medical office because he blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after an operation.

Scolforo writes for the Associated Press. AP writer Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.