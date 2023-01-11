Advertisement
FAA computer outage causes hundreds of flight delays across the U.S.

Southwest Airlines jet landing in Phoenix
Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States on Wednesday after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Michelle Chapman
Associated Press
NEW YORK — 

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern time, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

At 7:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the U.S., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast but were beginning to spread west. On social media, travelers reported delayed or grounded flights at airports around the country, including LAX.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions were beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a tweet that he was in touch with the FAA and monitoring the situation.

United Airlines said it had temporarily delayed all domestic flights and would issue an update once it learned more from the FAA.

Alerts from NOTAM used to be available through a hotline, but that was phased out with the internet. The alerts provided everything from mundane information about construction at airports to notices of urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.

Outage can cause widespread disruption because all aircraft are required to route through the system, including commercial and military flights.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

Irish carrier Aer Lingus said services to the U.S. continued, and Dublin Airport’s website showed that its flights to Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Newark, N.J., were running on schedule.

“Aer Lingus plan to operate all transatlantic flights as scheduled today,” the carrier said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to monitor but we do not anticipate any disruption to our services arising from the technical issue in the United States.”

The FAA said that it would provide frequent updates as it made progress.

