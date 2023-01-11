Advertisement
California

Delays at LAX, John Wayne, Long Beach airports after FAA lifts grounding order

Travelers hauling luggage arrive at Los Angeles International Airport's Tom Bradley terminal
Travelers arrive at Los Angeles International Airport’s Tom Bradley terminal from Sydney, Australia, after an FAA ground stop early Wednesday caused delays and cancellations at airports across the country.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

The Federal Aviation Authority lifted an order grounding flights across the United States around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a system failure caused thousands of delays at airports nationwide, including at airports in Southern California.

More than 6,000 across multiple carriers were delayed within, into, or out of the country as of 7:30 a.m., according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

Several airports reported delays to their schedules in Southern California, though spokespeople for the various airports said early Wednesday they may have been spared the brunt of the impacts because their airports have limited activity or were shut down when the system failure occurred.

Advertisement

At Los Angeles International Airport, roughly 12% of the schedule was impacted by delays as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, said Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesperson. Seven flights were canceled, and 167 inbound and outbound flights were running delays between 15 minutes to about two hours or more.

“It is that very first batch of flights that is impacted,” Montgomery said, adding that the timing was important. The airport has limited activity between midnight and 5 a.m., he said.

FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport, Dec. 28, 2022, in Phoenix. With its flights now running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is turning its attention to luring back customers and repairing damage to a reputation for service after canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas. The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest's ancient crew-scheduling technology failed. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

World & Nation

FAA lifts grounding order on U.S. flights, but disruptions continue

The FAA is trying to determine what went wrong with its Notice to Air Missions System, whose outage caused thousands of flight delays across the U.S.

“Right now, it looks pretty good overall,” Montgomery said. But he added “it will be up and down all day long, we know there will be impacts throughout the day.”

Ontario International Airport reported nine departures and 12 arrivals that have delays between 30 to 40 minutes, Steve Lambert, spokesperson for Ontario airport, said. Southwest, Alaska, United and Hawaiian airlines were among those experiencing disruptions, he said.

“We don’t have flights in the early, early morning period, so we were probably not impacted quite as much,” Lambert said.

Curfews at John Wayne Airport and Long Beach Airport also spared the facilities from the brunt of the failure, according to spokespeople for the airports.

Los Angeles, CA - December 28: Theresa Matthews, 61, is happy to locate her backpack carrying her laptop that has her doctorate work papers. Matthews drove 33 hours straight from Nashville to Los Angeles after their Southwest flight got canceled. Passengers effected by cancellation of more than 2,500 flights nationwide, passengers who took hours of driving to reach LAX look for their luggage at LAX Southwest Terminal 1 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Far from a shock, Southwest meltdown was ‘perfect storm’ of well-known vulnerabilities

A combination of bad weather, outdated technology and vulnerable flight schedules played into the mess at Southwest Airlines.

Still, the locations felt the disruptions.

At Long Beach Airport, two outbound flights were canceled, likely because of the failure, said Kate Kuykendall, an airport spokesperson, adding there may be additional delays.

John Wayne Airport also reported minimal disruptions early Wednesday. The first outbound flight departs at 7 a.m., AnnaSophia Servin, an airport spokesperson, said.

“This morning all flights originating [from John Wayne] can depart as scheduled,” Servin said. There were “several delays” regarding arrivals, but the number was likely to fluctuate throughout the day, Servin said.

Hollywood Burbank Airport had eight cancellations and six delayed arrivals as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, said spokesperson Mike Christensen in a text.

Rows of luggage wait for their owners in the Southwest Airlines baggage claim at LAX on Thursday.

Business

Column: The guilty parties evading blame for the Southwest meltdown are its board members

Southwest executives have issued public apologies and its front-line workers have taken the brunt of customer fury, but the board of directors is missing in action

The FAA had ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning but lifted that order just before 6 a.m. after several hours.

The groundings affected almost all aircraft, including shipping and passenger flights. Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but on social media, travelers reported delayed or grounded flights at airports around the country, including LAX.

The FAA said it was continuing to look into the cause of the initial problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CaliforniaWorld & NationBusinessTransportation
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement