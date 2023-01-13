World & Nation

Threats, intimidation, bans. Afghan women athletes face life without sport under the Taliban

A woman wearing a burqa and boxing gloves punches a workout bag.
An Afghan woman who practices Thai boxing poses for a photo in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan — 

Noura’s determination to play sports was so great that she defied her family’s opposition for years. Beatings from her mother and jeers from her neighbors never stopped her from the sports she loved.

But the 20-year-old Afghan woman could not defy her country’s Taliban rulers. They have not just banned all sports for women and girls, they have actively intimidated and harassed those who once played, often scaring them from even practicing in private, Noura and other women say.

Noura has been left shattered. “I’m not the same person anymore,” she said. “Since the Taliban came, I feel like I’m dead.”

An Afghan girl in a burqa poses with her skateboard.
An Afghan girl poses with her skateboard in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
A number of girls and women who once played a variety of sports said they have been intimidated by the Taliban with visits and phone calls warning them not to engage in their sports. The women and girls spoke on condition of anonymity for fear they will face further threats.

An Afghan woman poses for a photo with her cricket bat
A woman holds her cricket bat for a photo in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
An Afghan woman wearing a green burqa and striped skirt poses with a basketball.
An Afghan woman poses with a basketball in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

They posed for an AP photographer for portraits with the equipment of the sports they loved. They hid their identities with burqas, the all-encompassing robes and hood that completely cover the face, leaving only a mesh to see through. They didn’t normally wear the burqa, but they said they sometimes do now when they go outside and want to remain anonymous and avoid harassment.

Shanice van de Sanden of the Netherlands, left, embraces Denmark's Nadia Nadim.

Soccer

She fled Afghanistan and became a soccer star. Nadia Nadim wants to give women hope

Nadia Nadim was 12 when she escaped the Taliban. Now a standout soccer player, she is raising awareness of the subjugation of women around the world.

The ban on sports is part of the Taliban’s escalating campaign of restrictions that have shut down life for girls and women.

Since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from attending middle and high school. Last month, they ordered all women thrown out of universities as well.

An Afghan girl who practices taekwondo does a split.
An Afghan girl who practices taekwondo poses for a photo in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

The Taliban require women to cover their hair and faces in public and prohibit them from going to parks or gyms. They have severely limited women’s ability to work outside the home and most recently forbade nongovernmental organizations from employing women, a step that could cripple the vital flow of aid.

Afghan women students stand outside the Kabul University in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. Taliban security forces in Afghanistan's capital city are upholding a higher education ban for women by blocking access to university campuses. The country's Taliban rulers have ordered women nationwide to stop attending private and public universities effective immediately and until further notice. The Taliban-led administration has not given a reason for the ban or reacted to the fierce and swift global condemnation of it.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

World & Nation

Afghanistan students weep as Taliban bars women from universities, ditching former pledge

The Taliban’s edict barring women from private and public universities means that Afghan girls are now denied an education beyond elementary school.
File - A Save the Children nutrition counsellor, right, explains to Nelab, 22, how to feed her 11-month-old daughter, Parsto, with therapeutic food, which is used to treat severe acute malnutrition, in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (Save the Children via AP, File)

World & Nation

Humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan deepens after Taliban’s ban on female NGO workers

Aid workers say the Taliban’s ban on women working for non-governmental organizations is already hurting humanitarian efforts to keep Afghans alive.

Even before the Taliban, women’s sports were opposed by many in Afghanistan’s deeply conservative society, seen as a violation of women’s modesty and of their role in society. Still, the previous, internationally backed government had programs encouraging women’s sports and school clubs, leagues and national teams for women in many sports.

A 20-year-old mixed martial artist recalled how in August 2021, she was competing in a local women’s tournament at a Kabul sports hall. Word spread through the audience and participants that the advancing Taliban were on the city’s outskirts. All the women and girls fled the hall. It was the last competition the young athlete ever played in.

Afghan women box while wearing burqas.
Afghan women practice boxing during a photo shoot.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

Months later, she said she tried to give private lessons for girls. But Taliban fighters raided the gym where they were practicing and arrested them all. In detention, the girls were humiliated and mocked, she said. After mediation by elders, they were released after promising not to practice sports anymore.

She still practices at home and sometimes teaches her close friends.

“Life has become very difficult for me, but I am a fighter, so I will continue to live and fight,” she said.

A spokesman of the Taliban’s Sports Organization and National Olympic Committee said authorities were looking for a way to restart sports for women by building separate sports venues. But he gave no time frame and said funds were needed to do so. Taliban authorities have repeatedly made similar promises to allow girls from the seventh grade and up to return to school, but still have not done so.

Noura faced resistance her whole life as she tried to play sports.

An Afghan women's soccer team poses in burqas.
An Afghan women’s soccer team poses in Kabul.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

Raised in a poor Kabul district by parents who had migrated from the provinces, Noura started out playing soccer alongside local boys in the street. When she was 9, a coach spotted her and, at his encouragement, she joined a girls’ youth team.

##FOR WOMEN IN HIDING PROJECT. DO NOT PUBLISH FOR NEWS STORIES. THX, MARCUS.## KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- SEPTEMBER 27, 2021: Lida, whose name has been changed for her safety, was a police woman when the Taliban captured in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Her mother burned all her documents, and she removed her uniform and burned it the day of the fall of Kabul. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

The Taliban is back — Afghan women are scared, but defiant

Two months after the Taliban takeover of their country, Afghan women and girls inhabit a world transformed.

She kept it a secret from everyone but her father, but her cover was blown by her own talent. At 13, she was named the best girl soccer player in her age group, and her photo and name were broadcast on television.

“All over the world, when a girl becomes famous and her picture is shown on TV, it’s a good day for her and she’s at the peak of happiness,” she said. “For me, that day was very bitter and the beginning of worse days.”

Furious, her mother beat her, shouting that she was not allowed to play soccer. She kept playing in secret but was exposed again when her team won a national championship and her photo was in the news. Again, her mother beat her.

Still, she sneaked off to the award ceremony. She broke down in tears on stage as the audience cheered. “Only I knew I was crying because of loneliness and the hard life I had,” she said.

When she found out, her mother set fire to her soccer uniform and shoes.

Noura gave up soccer, but then turned to boxing. Her mother eventually relented, realizing she couldn’t stop her from sports, she said.

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

World & Nation

Taliban floods Kabul, president flees and Afghan government collapses; U.S. rapidly evacuates

Taliban fighters entered Kabul and sought the unconditional surrender of the central government as Afghans and foreigners alike raced for the exit.

The day the Taliban entered Kabul, she said, her coach called her mother and said Noura should go to the airport to be taken out of the country. Noura said her mother didn’t deliver the message because she didn’t want her to leave. When she learned of the message — too late to escape — Noura said she cut her wrists and had to be taken to the hospital.

“The world had become dark for me,” she said.

Afghan girls who practice wushu, a Chinese martial art, pose for a photo
Afghan girls who practice wushu, a Chinese martial art, pose for a photo.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

Three months later, someone who identified himself as a member of the Taliban called the family and threatened her. “They were saying, why did you play sports? Sports are forbidden,” she recalled.

Terrified, she left Kabul, disguising herself in her burqa to travel to her family’s hometown. Eventually, she returned but remains in fear.

“Even if my life was difficult, I used to have confidence in myself and knew that, with effort, I could do what I wanted,” she said. “Now I don’t have much hope anymore.”

World & Nation

