A French nun believed to be the world’s oldest person dies at 118

French nun Sister Andre, world’s oldest known person
Sister André, a French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person, has died a few weeks shy of her 119th birthday.
(Daniel Cole / Associated Press)
Associated Press
PARIS — 

A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, the spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19.

Spokesman David Tavella said she died 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the town of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

World & Nation

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.

In April, asked about her exceptional longevity through two world wars, she told French media that “working … makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

She was known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and chocolate.

The oldest known living person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now U.S.-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

