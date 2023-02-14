Advertisement
World & Nation

Las Vegas blanketed in snow for a white Valentine’s Day

A man stands in the middle, holding red and pink balloons, with more balloons tied to his other side.
Freddy Carrillo is sells balloons and flowers on Valentine’s Day in downtown Los Angeles as cold weather system moves through the region, bringing gray skies and even snow in Nevada.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Las Vegas residents had a white Valentine’s Day on Tuesday after a cold and windy weather system dropped rain and snow in higher elevations across Nevada and Arizona.

A cold front overtook the region Tuesday morning, bringing wind gusts of 50 mph and over to some areas of Nevada and Arizona, along with snowy showers.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday for elevations above 4,000 feet, including Colorado City, Ariz., according to the National Weather Service. Those areas could see 2 to 10 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Advertisement

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chair lift sits at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

California

California’s snowpack is melting faster than ever before, leaving less available water

As the state gets drier, and wildfires climb to higher elevations, snow is melting faster and earlier than before — even in the middle of winter.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect for elevations above 4,000 feet in Arizona, including Dolan Springs, Wikieup, Kingman and Hualapai Mountains. Travel is expected to be hazardous on Interstate 40. Up to 5 inches of snow and gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Nevada residents posted videos of snow flurries Tuesday afternoon across Las Vegas, as well as in Skye Canyon Park and Harry Reid International Airport.

Showers are expected to continue and shift east Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, according to the weather service. Temperatures are expected to be 10 to 12 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Strong winds are expected to continue before subsiding slightly Wednesday afternoon. High wind warnings are in effect for California’s Owens Valley and San Bernardino County.

Seal Beach, CA - February 13: Gio Barajas, left, and Andy Lime, both of Avalon, bundle up while sitting on the beach amidst cool windy weather and cloudy skies at Seal Beach Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Winter storm to bring cold and windy Valentine’s Day evening to L.A.

A winter storm heading for Los Angeles on Tuesday evening prompts a high surf advisory and a cold weather alert for L.A. County.

The rest of the week is also expected to be cold. A hard freeze watch has been issued for central Mohave County in Arizona, in particular the Kingman area, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Temperatures could reach below freezing.

Temperatures could climb nearly to normal over the weekend, as southerly winds Friday could bring some respite to the chilly weather.

World & NationCaliforniaClimate & Environment
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement