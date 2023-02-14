Winter storm to bring cold and windy Valentine’s Day evening to L.A.

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your sweetheart Tuesday, plan to spend the evening cuddling against the cold.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory Tuesday morning as a winter storm passes through Los Angeles.

The advisory will last until Wednesday at 10 p.m. and warns of “large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents.” Beachgoers should avoid the water and stay off of rock jetties, the weather service said.

The high surf will be accompanied by strong winds in L.A. starting around 4 or 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Oxnard.

The winter storm, an “inside slider” which comes from the north and brings “a lot of cold air into the area and gusty wind,” could down power lines and cause outages, she said. Such storms tend to bring less moisture than storms originating over the ocean.

Angelenos should be prepared for “strong wind through this evening” and cold temperatures through Thursday, Phillips said. The storm may bring around an inch of snow along the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine, potentially causing traffic delays.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 30s, the L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Sunday covering a large swath of the county.

Shelters are available for homeless Angelenos through the Winter Shelter Program. Those in need of shelter from the cold can call 2-1-1 to check availability of beds.