Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, but allies worry about its ammunition supply

Ukraine on Tuesday renewed its appeal to Western backers for fighter jets to help frustrate Moscow’s invasion, but the U.S. and its NATO allies and partners are more concerned about Kyiv’s needs for large amounts of ammunition as the war with Russia is set to enter its second year.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed hard for combat planes last week when he visited London, Paris and Brussels on just his second foreign trip since Russia invaded Feb. 24, 2022. That plea came days after Western allies pledged to provide Kyiv with tanks.

The U.S. has said no to fighter jets for Ukraine. Britain is assessing the possibility. On Tuesday, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said providing jets “has to be part of the consideration.”

What NATO allies have more on their mind is how to keep up a steady supply of ammunition to Ukraine without depleting their own stockpiles.

According to some estimates, Ukraine is firing up to 7,000 artillery shells each day, around a third of the number that Russia is using.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammunition much faster than its allies can supply it.

Moscow’s forces have been pressing in the east of Ukraine while bolstering their defensive lines in the south. The war has been largely static during the winter months, though both sides are expected to launch offensives when the weather improves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was hoping that Western support for Kyiv would fizzle out, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III told the meeting.

But he said the contact group would “help Ukraine hold an advance during the spring counteroffensive” and would keep planning for Kyiv’s long-term needs.

“Today’s meeting comes at a critical time,” Austin said. “The Kremlin is still betting that it can wait us out.”

The Russians appear short on resources for any major offensive at the moment, the British Ministry of Defense said Tuesday. “Overall, the current operational picture suggests that Russian forces are being given orders to advance in most sectors, but that they have not massed sufficient offensive combat power on any one axis to achieve a decisive effect,” the ministry said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that finding ammunition and air defenses is “much more important at the moment than the discussion about fighter jets.”

Pistorius told reporters that getting pilots up to speed on new aircraft and “training just to fly them takes several months, never mind teaching the abilities needed to deploy the weapons systems.”

He said Ukraine’s partners “should focus on what is now at center stage, particularly in view of a Russian offensive that is apparently taking place.”

He said Germany has signed a deal to produce ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns that it provided to Ukraine, after Kyiv ran into problems finding munitions elsewhere.

That ammunition is crucial for Kyiv to counter Russian attacks, especially on Ukraine’s power infrastructure, which are aimed at disrupting heating and drinking water supply.

Stoltenberg on Monday urged Ukraine’s Western allies to step up their military support.

Asked when he expects Russia’s so-called spring offensive to begin, Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that “the reality is that we have seen the start already.

“For me, this just highlights the importance of timing. It’s urgent to provide Ukraine with more weapons,” he added.

Stoltenberg said that NATO sees “no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace” and that arming Ukraine more quickly could save lives by bringing a quicker end to the conflict.