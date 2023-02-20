Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine as first anniversary of Russian invasion nears

President Biden secretly slipped into Kyiv on Monday for a surprise visit to show U.S. solidarity with war-torn Ukraine, pledging more military aid and declaring Russian leader Vladimir Putin to be “dead wrong” in his underestimate of Western support and resolve.

Biden’s visit comes four days ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor, which has devastated parts of Ukraine but drawn fierce resistance and galvanized the West into pouring in assistance.

On a cold, sunny morning in the center of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, several major streets were blocked off by police barricades, and black-clad officers in bulletproof vests turned passersby away. As word spread of a possible high-level U.S. visit, people clustered near the barricades, asking one another: “Biden?”

Their guess was confirmed when Biden, wearing sunglasses, could be seen walking side by side with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a reminder of the risks involved in such a trip, an air-raid alert sounded moments before the two leaders were seen walking near a memorial wall on bearing photographs of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

In a statement issued by the White House after his arrival, Biden said he had come ot Kyiv “for an extended discussion” with Zelensky about U.S. support for the embattled nation against the attack ordered by Putin.

“When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong,” Biden said.

In Kyiv, Biden added, “I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Warsaw on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the invasion, meet with allies and deliver a major address on continued Western efforts to help Kyiv fend off Moscow’s forces. But there were rumors that he might make an unannounced stop in Ukraine.

The blockade in downtown Kyiv on Monday centered on landmark St. Michael’s monastery, dedicated to the archangel Michael. For months, the broad plaza in front of the golden-domed complex has contained a display of rusting, half-ruined Russian tanks and armored vehicles, a popular attraction in the wartime capital. The area surrounding the U.S. Embassy was blocked off as well.

The president’s secrecy-shrouded trip comes after the heads of other NATO nations, including the leaders of Britain, France and Germany, have all made their own pilgrimages to Kyiv to express their support of the effort to repel Russia’s invasion. But Biden’s visit is the strongest signal yet of Western solidarity with Ukraine, and comes as Zelensky girds his country for heavier fighting to come.

Zelensky has been unwavering in his quest for more weaponry from Ukraine’s backers to try to turn the tide of the war. He has succeeded in receiving pledges of tanks, once considered a no-go by the likes of Germany, and is now pressing for F-16 fighter jets and other advanced weapons systems in preparation for an expected Russian offensive in the spring. The Biden administration has so far resisted sending warplanes that require complex training, but White House officials haven’t ruled it out.

Biden’s visit to an active war zone represented a bold gesture of support at a time when U.S. public backing for billions of dollars in military aid remains strong, but has waned somewhat since the war’s early months. Some far-right congressional Republicans have also demanded cutbacks in aid.

The visit comes at a moment of bloody stalemate on the front lines in Ukraine’s east, hundreds of miles from Kyiv. Russian forces have been attempting to mount an offensive near the embattled Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut, but have not managed to seize the town — a prize that many thought Putin would try to brandish as a victory in time for the invasion’s anniversary Friday.

Many Ukrainians are on edge, anticipating the possibility of a major air attack on Kyiv. Moscow’s forces for months have been targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure targets with rockets, drones and missiles, although the latest such attack on Kyiv was more than a week ago.