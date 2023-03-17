Slovakia joins Poland in offering Ukraine warplanes to fight Russia

Slovakia’s government has approved a plan to give Ukraine its fleet of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, becoming the second NATO member country to agree to fulfill Kyiv’s pleas for warplanes to help beat back Russia’s invasion.

Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced the unanimous decision of his government Friday. Slovakia grounded its fleet of MiG-29s last year and no longer uses the jets.

Heger said he had told Kyiv he would do his best to supply warplanes and “promises must be kept,” adding in a tweet that military aid was key to ensuring Ukraine’s ability to “defend itself & the entire #Europe against #Russia.”

Advertisement

On Thursday, Poland’s president said his country would give Ukraine around a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets. President Andrzej Duda said Thursday that Poland would hand over four of the Soviet-made warplanes in the coming days; others that need servicing would be supplied later.

Both Poland and Slovakia had earlier said they were ready to hand over their planes but only as part of a wider international coalition doing the same.

It remains unclear whether other countries would also share their military planes. The debate over whether to provide non-NATO member Ukraine with military fighter jets started last year, but NATO allies held off acquiescing to Kyiv’s requests, citing concern about escalating the alliance’s role in the war.