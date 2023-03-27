Israel to delay controversial judicial overhaul amid upheaval, key Netanyahu ally says

Israelis protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan outside the parliament in Jerusalem on Monday.

A powerful partner in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government says the country’s proposed judicial overhaul has been delayed for at least several weeks.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says he agreed to a delay in the legislation until the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, reconvenes for its summer session April 30. He said the break would give time for the government to seek a compromise with the political opposition.

In a statement, Ben-Gvir said if a deal is not reached, the package would be approved in parliament’s summer session. Ben-Gvir has been a leading proponent of the overhaul.

There was no immediate confirmation from Netanyahu, who is scheduled to speak to the nation later Monday. But even before he delivered his address, the grassroots antigovernment protest movement said a delay was not enough.

“A temporary freeze does not suffice, and the national protests will continue to intensify until the law is rejected in the Knesset,” organizers said.

The proposal to give the government sweeping control over the judicial system, which critics call a power grab that undermines Israel’s democratic norms, has sparked one of the gravest domestic crises in recent Israeli history.

Workers from a range of sectors in Israel walked out Monday, threatening to paralyze the economy as they joined the surging protest movement against the proposed overhaul. Departing flights from the country’s main international airport were grounded, diplomats walked off the job at foreign missions, and large mall chains and universities shut their doors. Local governments were expected to close the preschools they run and cut other services, and the main doctors union announced that its members would also walk off the job.

Ben-Gvir’s announcement came hours after tens of thousands of people burst onto the streets around the country in a spontaneous show of anger at Netanyahu’s decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after Gallant called for a pause to the judicial overhaul. Chanting, “The country is on fire,” demonstrators lit bonfires on Tel Aviv’s main highway, closing the artery and many others throughout the country for hours.

Thousands of protesters gathered Monday outside the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to keep up the pressure.

“This is the last chance to stop this move into a dictatorship,” said Matityahu Sperber, 68, who joined a stream of people headed to the protest. “I’m here for the fight to the end.”

Tens of thousands protesters against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan demonstrate outside the parliament in Jerusalem on Monday. (Associated Press)

The overhaul, driven by Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, and his allies in Israel’s most right-wing government ever has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. It has sparked a sustained and intensifying protest movement that has spread to nearly all sectors of society, including its military, where reservists have increasingly come out publicly to say they will not serve a country veering toward autocracy.

Israel’s Palestinian citizens, however, have largely sat out the protests. Many say Israel’s democracy is tarnished by its military rule over the West Bank and the discrimination Palestinians face.

The turmoil has magnified longstanding and intractable differences over Israel’s character that have riven it since its establishment. The protesters say they are fighting for the very soul of the nation, saying the overhaul will remove Israel’s system of checks and balances and directly challenge its democratic ideals.

The government has labeled them as anarchists out to topple a democratically elected leadership and says the plan will restore balance between the judicial and executive branches by reining in an interventionist court with liberal sympathies.

At the center of the crisis is Netanyahu himself, Israel’s longest-serving leader, and the lengths he may be willing to go to maintain his grip on power, even as he battles the corruption charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate affairs. He denies wrongdoing.

The firing of his defense minister, at a time of heightened security threats in the West Bank and elsewhere, appeared to be a last straw for many, including apparently the Histadrut, the country’s largest trade union umbrella group, which had sat out the months-long protests before the defense minister’s firing.

“Where are we leading our beloved Israel? To the abyss,” Arnon Bar-David, the union group head, said in a rousing speech to applause. “Today we are stopping everyone’s descent toward the abyss.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to delay the government’s proposed judicial overhaul for at least several weeks, a key ally says. (Maya Alleruzzo / Associated Press)

On Monday, as the embers of the highway bonfires were being cleared, Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, urged Netanyahu to immediately halt the overhaul, calling on the government to put aside political considerations for the sake of the nation.

“The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society — all are under threat,” he said. “Wake up now!”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said the crisis was driving Israel to the brink.

“We’ve never been closer to falling apart. Our national security is at risk, our economy is crumbling, our foreign relations are at their lowest point ever, we don’t know what to say to our children about their future in this country,” Lapid said. “We have been taken hostage by a bunch of extremists with no brakes and no boundaries.”

The developments were being watched in Washington, which is closely allied with Israel yet has been uneasy with Netanyahu and the far-right elements of his government. The U.S. is “deeply concerned” by the developments in Israel, “which further underscore the urgent need for compromise,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“Democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Watson said.

Netanyahu had reportedly spent the night in consultations. Some members of Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party said they would support him if he did heed calls to halt the overhaul.

The architect of the plan, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a popular party member, was long a holdout, vowing to resign if the overhaul was suspended. But on Monday, he said he would respect the prime minister’s decision should he halt the legislation.

Still, Netanyahu’s hard-line allies had pressed him to continue with the changes. “We must not halt the reform in the judicial system and we must not give in to anarchy,” Ben-Gvir said earlier Monday.

Netanyahu’s dismissal of Gallant, the defense minister, had appeared to signal that he and his allies would press ahead. Gallant was the first senior member of Likud to speak out against it, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.

The government also seeks to pass laws that would would grant the Knesset the authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit judicial review of laws.

Netanyahu returned to power late last year after a protracted political crisis that sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years. The elections were all a referendum on Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.