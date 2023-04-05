Zelensky visits Poland to thank a staunch ally and to meet Ukrainian refugees

From left, Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife were welcomed with military honors in Poland on Wednesday at the start of a visit meant as a gesture of thanks to Warsaw for its crucial support in Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

The state visit to neighboring Poland is a rare foray for Zelensky out of Ukraine since Russia unleashed the war in February 2022. Although it follows trips to the U.S., Britain, France and Belgium, it stands out from those because it was announced in advance, without the secrecy of past visits.

It is also unusual that First Lady Olena Zelenska is accompanying her husband. Marcin Przydacz, the head of Polish President Andrzej Duda’s foreign policy office, described it as the first joint visit of its kind since the war began.

Advertisement

The visit shines a light on Poland’s rising international role in a new security order that is emerging amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Poland, a member of NATO and the European Union, is modernizing its military with orders of tanks and other equipment from U.S. and South Korean producers, while the United States has also beefed up its military presence in Poland.

Warsaw has been a key ally for Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, and has also become a hub for humanitarian aid and weapons en route to Ukraine.

Zelensky traveled through Poland on his other trips, but until now had not made Poland the focus.

He is to meet with Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, attend an economic forum focused on the reconstruction of Ukraine and meet some of his compatriots who have fled to Poland. Poland has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees, particularly those who want to remain close because they plan to return or want to be able to visit loved ones.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainians have registered with the Polish government since the war began, joining large numbers of Ukrainians who had arrived in recent years for work. The exact number of Ukrainians present in the country at any given moment is impossible to measure, especially with many going back and forth.

Zelensky’s visit also comes at a delicate time, with Polish farmers growing increasingly angry because Ukrainian grain that has entered Poland has created a glut, causing prices to fall.

The grain is meant to be stored and transited through Poland to international markets in North Africa and the Middle East. But Polish farmers say the grain is instead staying in the country, taking up space in silos and entering local markets, causing local prices to fall. Romanian and Bulgarian farmers say they are facing the same problem.

Przydacz acknowledged in comments to reporters that the issue has caused tensions and said it would be a topic of the talks Wednesday.

The farmers’ anger is emerging as a headache for Morawiecki’s government ahead of general elections in the fall, particularly since his conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, gets much of its support in rural areas.

An hour before Duda was to welcome Zelensky, Poland’s agriculture minister, Henryk Kowalczyk, who has been the focus of the farmers’ anger, resigned from his post.