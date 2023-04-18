Wall Street Journal reporter appeals his detention in Russia on spying charges

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained on espionage charges in Russia.

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to appeal his detention on spying charges, which came amid a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent as the war in Ukraine rages. Gershkovich and the U.S. government vehemently deny the allegations.

Journalists and supporters at the courthouse caught their first glimpse in weeks of the American journalist, who is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying.

Russia’s Federal Security Service detained Gershkovich, 31, in Yekaterinburg on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.

Advertisement

Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government all deny that he was involved in spying and have demanded his release.

The Moscow City Court is set to consider a defense appeal of his detention Tuesday.

Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said that past investigations into espionage cases took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world.

Gershkovich has been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times.

The U.S. has pressed Moscow to grant consular access to Gershkovich. On Monday, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she visited him in prison for the first time since his detention. Tracy said on Twitter that “he is in good health and remains strong,” and reiterated Washington’s call for his immediate release.

President Biden spoke to Greshkovich’s parents last week and again condemned his detention.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” he said.

Last week, the U.S. government declared Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained,” a designation that means that a particular State Department office takes the lead on seeking his release.

In December, WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars.

Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government have called baseless.

During the Griner case, the Kremlin repeatedly urged the U.S. to use a “special channel” between the countries’ security agencies to work on a potential prisoner swap, saying such private communications were the only appropriate means for a resolution.